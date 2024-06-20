|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|The Half-Truth, the Whole Half-Truth, and Nothing But the Half-Truth*
|
|Action/Event
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|
|June 20, 2024, midnight
| This week’s radio show reveals the half-truth, the whole half-truth, and nothing but the half-truth in order to get to the whole truth.
At the Thunderbolt, we don’t take half measures…
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*This program originally aired on July 16th, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro
00:00—00:50
A Good Start!
Music: Hannah Barbera — Liverpaw
00:49—02:09
The Half Truth, the Whole Half Truth, & Nothing But the Half Truth
Music: Epic Symphonic Rock — Mike Oldfield (4X)
02:09—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30
Alternative Facts
by Harry Shearer
27:30—29:17
Diamonds in the Sewer
Music: Millie Meunier
29:17—31:58
Breaking the Unbreakable!
Music: B&B Project — Coldcut
31:58—39:48
———————————————————
Announcements & Music Intro
39:48—40:43
m1
by Alamaailman Vasarat
40:43—43:50
Hammer Asian
by Alamaailman Vasarat
43:49—49:33
Your Mind
by Alamaailman Vasarat
49:33—52:59
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:59—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Station ID’s — Music Intro
0:00—1:19
In Your Time
by Alamaailman Vasarat
1:19— 5:35
Credits
5:35—6:00
|
| TBR 240621 - The Half-Truth, the Whole Half-Truth, and Nothing But the Half-Truth*
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| June 20, 2024
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|15
|
| TBR 240621 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| June 20, 2024
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|13
|