Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Half-Truth, the Whole Half-Truth, and Nothing But the Half-Truth*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
June 20, 2024, midnight
This week’s radio show reveals the half-truth, the whole half-truth, and nothing but the half-truth in order to get to the whole truth.

At the Thunderbolt, we don’t take half measures…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*This program originally aired on July 16th, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro
00:00—00:50

A Good Start!
Music: Hannah Barbera — Liverpaw
00:49—02:09

The Half Truth, the Whole Half Truth, & Nothing But the Half Truth
Music: Epic Symphonic Rock — Mike Oldfield (4X)
02:09—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30

Alternative Facts
by Harry Shearer
27:30—29:17

Diamonds in the Sewer
Music: Millie Meunier
29:17—31:58

Breaking the Unbreakable!
Music: B&B Project — Coldcut
31:58—39:48

———————————————————

Announcements & Music Intro
39:48—40:43

m1
by Alamaailman Vasarat
40:43—43:50

Hammer Asian
by Alamaailman Vasarat
43:49—49:33

Your Mind
by Alamaailman Vasarat
49:33—52:59

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:59—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Station ID’s — Music Intro
0:00—1:19

In Your Time
by Alamaailman Vasarat
1:19— 5:35

Credits
5:35—6:00

TBR 240621 - The Half-Truth, the Whole Half-Truth, and Nothing But the Half-Truth* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 June 20, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 15 Download File...
TBR 240621 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 June 20, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 13 Download File...
 