WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Marking Canada's Indigenous People's History Month
Weekly Program
June 23, 2024, midnight
Maxine Matilpi is an indigenous woman from British Columbia, Canada, who is also a lawyer and the Program Lead for West Coast Environmental Law's RELAWproject - Revitalizing Indigenous Law for Land, Air and Water. She explains that Indigenous Law is based in indigenous stories and traditions, and differs from the Aboriginal Law imposed by Canada. And she tells stories about this unique, groundbreaking project and how it is intended to be used by communities to defend their environment.
Interview and editing by Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact - including pitches: wings@wings.org

00:28:52 1 June 23, 2024
Denman Island, BC, Canada
 00:28:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
 