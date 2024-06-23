Summary: Maxine Matilpi is an indigenous woman from British Columbia, Canada, who is also a lawyer and the Program Lead for West Coast Environmental Law's RELAWproject - Revitalizing Indigenous Law for Land, Air and Water. She explains that Indigenous Law is based in indigenous stories and traditions, and differs from the Aboriginal Law imposed by Canada. And she tells stories about this unique, groundbreaking project and how it is intended to be used by communities to defend their environment.