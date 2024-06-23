The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
June 23, 2024, midnight
It has been five years since Backbeat first aired I'm so marking the occasion by digging into the archives and playing some of my favourite records, mostly from that first year before the show as syndicated. Got some great ones here, from Lionel Hampton, whose explosive jazz helped set the stage for Rock & Roll to Brad Strang, still making music today in the old time way.
Artist - Title Year
The Dixie Hummingbirds - Stop By Here 1957
Johnny Horton - Honky-Tonk Hardwood Floor 1957
Roy Orbison - Ride Away 1965
The Boswell Sisters - Old Yazoo 1932
The Veteran Singers - Give It Up 1955
Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Feudin' Banjos 1955
Billy Edd Wheeler - Anne 1964
Allen Bunn - Too Much Competition 1954
Hank Thompson - A Six Pack To Go 1960
Lionel Hampton - Lavender Coffin 1945
The Routers - Let's Go (Pony) 1962
Howlin' Wolf - Little Baby 1962
Dion - Drip Drop 1963
Brad Strang - Brad's Breakdown 2022
Mr. Bear & His Bearcats (Teddy McRae, Jack Dupree) - I'm Gonna Keep My Good Eye On You 1955
Clarence "Frogman" Henry - Ain't Got No Home 1956
Lefty Frizzell - The Long Black Veil 1959
Thurston Harris - Hey Baba Leba 1958
The Original Yellow Jackets - Cross Street Swing 1937

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 23, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 