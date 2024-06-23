It has been five years since Backbeat first aired I'm so marking the occasion by digging into the archives and playing some of my favourite records, mostly from that first year before the show as syndicated. Got some great ones here, from Lionel Hampton, whose explosive jazz helped set the stage for Rock & Roll to Brad Strang, still making music today in the old time way.
Artist - Title Year The Dixie Hummingbirds - Stop By Here 1957 Johnny Horton - Honky-Tonk Hardwood Floor 1957 Roy Orbison - Ride Away 1965 The Boswell Sisters - Old Yazoo 1932 The Veteran Singers - Give It Up 1955 Arthur Smith & His Crackerjacks - Feudin' Banjos 1955 Billy Edd Wheeler - Anne 1964 Allen Bunn - Too Much Competition 1954 Hank Thompson - A Six Pack To Go 1960 Lionel Hampton - Lavender Coffin 1945 The Routers - Let's Go (Pony) 1962 Howlin' Wolf - Little Baby 1962 Dion - Drip Drop 1963 Brad Strang - Brad's Breakdown 2022 Mr. Bear & His Bearcats (Teddy McRae, Jack Dupree) - I'm Gonna Keep My Good Eye On You 1955 Clarence "Frogman" Henry - Ain't Got No Home 1956 Lefty Frizzell - The Long Black Veil 1959 Thurston Harris - Hey Baba Leba 1958 The Original Yellow Jackets - Cross Street Swing 1937