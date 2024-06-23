Summary: Over 1000 worshipers died of heat in Mecca Saudi Arabia. Long extreme heat over India, Mexico, North Africa and the Middle East - nobody counted the dead. Only Europeans and North Americans matter to big media. Around the world people died silently in record extreme heat, unreported. After an extreme weather update, we revisit urban heat survival tips with Professor Mat Santamouris (replay). Then Dr. Anders Levermann from Potsdam University reminds us: more people are displaced by river floods than any other extreme event (replay).