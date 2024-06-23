The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
thousands dead across the world
Weekly Program
Mat Santamouris, Anders Levermann, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 23, 2024, midnight
Over 1000 worshipers died of heat in Mecca Saudi Arabia. Long extreme heat over India, Mexico, North Africa and the Middle East - nobody counted the dead. Only Europeans and North Americans matter to big media. Around the world people died silently in record extreme heat, unreported. After an extreme weather update, we revisit urban heat survival tips with Professor Mat Santamouris (replay). Then Dr. Anders Levermann from Potsdam University reminds us: more people are displaced by river floods than any other extreme event (replay).
Interviews by Alex Smith for Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 30:15 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

