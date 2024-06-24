A live performance by a new Richmond band, Zarove: Pippin Barnett (drums), Steve Williams (bass guitar) and Gary Kalar (hard-to-pronounce Turkish banjos); they play long, deeply psychedelic jams based on Turkish, Balkan and Middle Eastern motifs, with Gary's electrified banjos snaking their way around Pippin's complex driving rhythms while Steve ties the low end down; engineer is Richard Schellenberg
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year
Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001
Bonbon Vodou | France-La Réunion | Le Nougat | Afrodiziak EP | Heavenly Sweetness | 2024 Shantel | Germany-Greece | Eastwest - Dysi Ki Anatoli (feat. Areti Ketime) | Viva Diaspora | Essay | 2015 Evritiki Zygia | Greece | Ormenion | Ormenion | Teranga Beat | 2020
Zarove, live in WRIR's Studio C: Nu Nine 78 10W Wicky / Rouse Wadidi Campfire Temple / Boom Boom No Safety
Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Kalk Gidelim | Aşk | ATO | 2023 Erkin Koray | Turkey | Olmayınca Olmuyor | Sanma / Olmayınca Olmuyor - Single | Kervan Plakçılık | 1977 Deli Teli | France-Greece | Ekso Dertia Kai Kaïmi | Tsifteteli Club EP | Rebel Up / Catapulte | 2021