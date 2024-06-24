The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
13
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
June 24, 2024, midnight
A live performance by a new Richmond band, Zarove: Pippin Barnett (drums), Steve Williams (bass guitar) and Gary Kalar (hard-to-pronounce Turkish banjos); they play long, deeply psychedelic jams based on Turkish, Balkan and Middle Eastern motifs, with Gary's electrified banjos snaking their way around Pippin's complex driving rhythms while Steve ties the low end down; engineer is Richard Schellenberg
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Bonbon Vodou | France-La Réunion | Le Nougat | Afrodiziak EP | Heavenly Sweetness | 2024
Shantel | Germany-Greece | Eastwest - Dysi Ki Anatoli (feat. Areti Ketime) | Viva Diaspora | Essay | 2015
Evritiki Zygia | Greece | Ormenion | Ormenion | Teranga Beat | 2020

Zarove, live in WRIR's Studio C:
Nu Nine
78
10W
Wicky / Rouse
Wadidi
Campfire
Temple / Boom Boom
No Safety

Altın Gün | Netherlands-Turkey | Kalk Gidelim | Aşk | ATO | 2023
Erkin Koray | Turkey | Olmayınca Olmuyor | Sanma / Olmayınca Olmuyor - Single | Kervan Plakçılık | 1977
Deli Teli | France-Greece | Ekso Dertia Kai Kaïmi | Tsifteteli Club EP | Rebel Up / Catapulte | 2021

Download Program Podcast
01:59:53 1 June 23, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 