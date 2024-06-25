The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 06-24-24
Weekly Program
Matcha Phon-in; Karine Jean-Pierre; Joe Biden; Levin Fetzer.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
June 25, 2024, midnight
Present Pride builds on vintage protest movements; Namibia’s High Court decriminalizes sex between men, Thailand is poised to enact marriage equality, a second U.S. federal judge slams Biden’s queer-protective sex in education guidelines, Karine Jean-Pierre brings White House Pride greetings, Kyiv Pride seeks justice for queers and for country, and Rome Pride-goers mock Pope Francis’ f-word gaffes.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by David Hunt & Ava Davis, with technical assistance by Daniel Huecias. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias, with production assistance by Brian DeShazor and Lucia Chappelle. Additional content: Cleve Jones. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Knack; Ketsa.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
