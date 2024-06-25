Pride Is A Protest + global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 06-24-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Matcha Phon-in; Karine Jean-Pierre; Joe Biden; Levin Fetzer.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 25, 2024, midnight

Summary: Present Pride builds on vintage protest movements; Namibia’s High Court decriminalizes sex between men, Thailand is poised to enact marriage equality, a second U.S. federal judge slams Biden’s queer-protective sex in education guidelines, Karine Jean-Pierre brings White House Pride greetings, Kyiv Pride seeks justice for queers and for country, and Rome Pride-goers mock Pope Francis’ f-word gaffes.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by David Hunt & Ava Davis, with technical assistance by Daniel Huecias. Correspondent: Daniel Huecias, with production assistance by Brian DeShazor and Lucia Chappelle. Additional content: Cleve Jones. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Knack; Ketsa.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

