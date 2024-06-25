Notes: Parts 1 and 2 are both -24 LUFS.



1. Download all or part of the Essential Dissent archive in a few clicks via OneDrive?



2. Access my audio in .wav format, which is the highest quality and preferred if you do your own edits for later conversion to a different format?



3. Download Essential Dissent episodes that have disappeared from R4A?



4. Access extras such as conference journals which give more detailed information about the presenters, panels and sponsoring organizations?



5. Continue doing all of the above even if R4A becomes defunct?



Send an email to wvought at gmail dot com, requesting the archive link. Include Essential Dissent Archive in the subject line.



If you’re affiliated with a radio station, please tell me your radio station’s call letters and the name of your show. If you’re a podcaster, please tell me the name of your podcast. And if you’re an end user who just wants to stream or download some interesting audio, that’s cool too.



The link will give you access to the Essential Dissent archive (including all subsequent episodes) for as long as the archive is available on OneDrive. (If I ever have reason to move the archive I'll send you the new link.)



A big advantage of this system is that if R4A ever stops working or vanishes altogether, I’ll still be able to post new episodes to the archive, and you’ll still be able to download them. In that case I'll send a notification when I post a new episode (but you can opt out of receiving notifications at any time).



You are welcome to share the link with others, but since I will then not have their email address they will not receive notifications, nor will I be able to send them a new link should that become necessary. It’s best to have them contact me to be added to my email list.



No spam, no fee, no BS, and I’ll remove your email address from my list upon request.



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.