Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Chesa Boudin
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
June 25, 2024, midnight
Gallup poll data show that for the past forty years, majorities of Americans consistently perceive crime to be worse “this year” than the previous year, irrespective of the tremendous downward plunge in both property and violent crime during that same period. This week on Sea Change Radio, the second part of our discussion with former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. In this episode, we examine why “tough on crime” legislation can have such deleterious outcomes, talk about the problems with recall elections, and look at the work Boudin has embarked on at the UC Berkeley School of Law. Then, we dig into the Sea Change Radio archives to revisit a portion of our previous conversation with Kevin Ortiz, a San Franciscan who learned firsthand how hard it can be to extricate oneself from legal entanglements.
Track: Born Under Punches
Artist: Talking Heads
Album: Remain In Light
Label: Sire
Year: 1980

Track: The Prisoner
Artist: Gil Scott-Heron
Album: Pieces Of A Man
Label: Flying Dutchman
Year: 1971

Track: Hurricane
Artist: Bob Dylan
Album: Desire
Label: Columbia
Year: 1976

00:29:00 1 June 25, 2024
San Francisco
