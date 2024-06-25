Notes: Hey Listeners,



Headed to see Robert Plant and Alison Krauss in VA Beach on a bill that includes Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan. Using that as an excuse to play two hours of duets. Enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Searching for My Love Raise the Roof Rounder

Willie Nelson Dry Lightning (feat. Emmylou Harris) To All The Girls... Legacy Recordings

Bob Dylan and Patti Smith Dark Eyes live recording 1995 YouTube

Barry Gibb Butterfly (feat. David Rawlings & Gillian Welch) Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1 Capitol Records

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings All the Good Times Are Past and Gone All the Good Times Acony Records

John Prine Falling In Love Again (feat. Alison Krauss) For Better, or Worse Oh Boy Records

Billy Childs And When I Die (feat. Alison Krauss) Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro Masterworks

Led Zeppelin (feat. Sandy Denny) The Battle of Evermore Led Zeppelin IV (Remastered) Rhino Atlantic

Fairport Convention Meet Me On the Ledge What We Did On Our Holidays Island

Richard & Linda Thompson When I Get to the Border I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight (Remastered) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

Jenni Muldaur & Teddy Thompson Pickin' Wild Mountain Berries Once More: Jenni NMuldauer and Teddy Thompson Sing the Great Duets Sun Records

Teddy Thompson & Krystle Warren Pink Moon Way to Blue - The Songs of Nick Drake StorySound Records

Teddy Thompson & Kelly Jones I Thought That We Said Goodbye Little Windows Cooking Vinyl

Willie Nelson Gandma's Hands (fest. Mavis Staples) To All The Girls... Legacy Recordings

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Please Read the Letter The Rounder Records Story Rounder

The White Stripes Fell in Love with a Girl White Blood Cells Legacy Recordings

Echo In The Canyon (Norah Jones and Jakob Dylan) Never My Love Echo In the Canyon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Billie Joe Armstrong & Norah Jones Oh So Many Years Foreverly (Track-By-Track Deluxe Edition) Reprise

Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Dawn McCarthy Somebody Help Me What the Brothers Sang Drag City Records

Amanda Shires The Problem (feat. Jason Isbell) The Problem (feat. Jason Isbell) - Single Silver Knife Records

Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash Jackson The Greatest: Duets Columbia Nashville Legacy

Sonny & Cher Little Man (Single Version) Sonny & Cher's Greatest Hits Rhino/Elektra

John Mellencamp Dance Naked Wild Night (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello) - EP John Mellencamp 2023 (Island)

Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison 9,999,999 Tears Cheater's Game Motel Time Music

Dex Romweber Duo Love Letters Ruins of Berlin Bloodshot Records

Holly Golightly & The Brokeoffs Crow Jane You Can't Buy a Gun When You're Crying Damaged Goods

Otis Redding & Carla Thomas Lovey Dovey Otis! The Definitive Otis Redding Rhino

Marvin Gaye & Mary Wells After the Lights Go Down Low Together (Deluxe Edition) UNI/MOTOWN

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell Good Lovin' Ain't Easy to Come By 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell UNI/MOTOWN

Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston Teach Me Tonight Love Songs: Greatest Duets Motown

Otis Redding & Carla Thomas Bring It On Home King & Queen Rhino Atlantic

