Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
June 25, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Headed to see Robert Plant and Alison Krauss in VA Beach on a bill that includes Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan. Using that as an excuse to play two hours of duets. Enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Searching for My Love Raise the Roof Rounder
Willie Nelson Dry Lightning (feat. Emmylou Harris) To All The Girls... Legacy Recordings
Bob Dylan and Patti Smith Dark Eyes live recording 1995 YouTube
Barry Gibb Butterfly (feat. David Rawlings & Gillian Welch) Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers' Songbook, Vol. 1 Capitol Records
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings All the Good Times Are Past and Gone All the Good Times Acony Records
John Prine Falling In Love Again (feat. Alison Krauss) For Better, or Worse Oh Boy Records
Billy Childs And When I Die (feat. Alison Krauss) Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro Masterworks
Led Zeppelin (feat. Sandy Denny) The Battle of Evermore Led Zeppelin IV (Remastered) Rhino Atlantic
Fairport Convention Meet Me On the Ledge What We Did On Our Holidays Island
Richard & Linda Thompson When I Get to the Border I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight (Remastered) UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
Jenni Muldaur & Teddy Thompson Pickin' Wild Mountain Berries Once More: Jenni NMuldauer and Teddy Thompson Sing the Great Duets Sun Records
Teddy Thompson & Krystle Warren Pink Moon Way to Blue - The Songs of Nick Drake StorySound Records
Teddy Thompson & Kelly Jones I Thought That We Said Goodbye Little Windows Cooking Vinyl
Willie Nelson Gandma's Hands (fest. Mavis Staples) To All The Girls... Legacy Recordings
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Please Read the Letter The Rounder Records Story Rounder
The White Stripes Fell in Love with a Girl White Blood Cells Legacy Recordings
Echo In The Canyon (Norah Jones and Jakob Dylan) Never My Love Echo In the Canyon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
Billie Joe Armstrong & Norah Jones Oh So Many Years Foreverly (Track-By-Track Deluxe Edition) Reprise
Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Dawn McCarthy Somebody Help Me What the Brothers Sang Drag City Records
Amanda Shires The Problem (feat. Jason Isbell) The Problem (feat. Jason Isbell) - Single Silver Knife Records
Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash Jackson The Greatest: Duets Columbia Nashville Legacy
Sonny & Cher Little Man (Single Version) Sonny & Cher's Greatest Hits Rhino/Elektra
John Mellencamp Dance Naked Wild Night (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello) - EP John Mellencamp 2023 (Island)
Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison 9,999,999 Tears Cheater's Game Motel Time Music
Dex Romweber Duo Love Letters Ruins of Berlin Bloodshot Records
Holly Golightly & The Brokeoffs Crow Jane You Can't Buy a Gun When You're Crying Damaged Goods
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas Lovey Dovey Otis! The Definitive Otis Redding Rhino
Marvin Gaye & Mary Wells After the Lights Go Down Low Together (Deluxe Edition) UNI/MOTOWN
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell Good Lovin' Ain't Easy to Come By 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell UNI/MOTOWN
Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston Teach Me Tonight Love Songs: Greatest Duets Motown
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas Bring It On Home King & Queen Rhino Atlantic

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 June 24, 2024
WRIR Studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 