Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
2 Years Since Abortion Rights Overturned, Unleash the Fury of Women As A Mighty Force for REVOLUTION; Bob Avakian on the Strategy for Revolution; Top Ten Reasons NOT to celebrate America this 4th of July
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (Co-host, RNL Show); Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
June 26, 2024, midnight
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor – Guest Host
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer

Broadcast ready with a musical break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.  

