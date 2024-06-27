Summary: This week, on the season finale episode of the GLOBAL RESEARCH NEWS HOUR, we are taking a look at the most recent alarming developments in the saga of the Ukraine war and reviewing the developments in war 80 years ago for any lessons to be learned to help stave off nuclear disaster. In our first half hour, we speak to independent military and geopolitical analyst Drago Bosnic about the deadly attacks on Russia over the weekend and the notion that NATO powers are leveraging more and more indications it is planning on having boots on the ground by the end of the summer. Then in our second half hour, Dr Jacques Pauwels, a historian examining the wars of the 20th century outlines the Russian story standing behind D-Day and the similarities and differences between America’s involvement in both World War II and the prelude to a possible World War III.