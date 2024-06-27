All new, all debuts! It's a full hour spotlighting our most recent arrivals, from Angelica Garcia and Alex Henry Foster to Seun Kuti, Sinsei 80, Sonova and Tasheeno! From the underground to the leading edge we're keeping time with the beat of the world at World Beat Canada Radio.
Angelica Garcia - Color de Dolor Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 with Damien Jr. Gong Marley - Dey Alex Henry Foster - A Silent Stream CANCON Sonova - Most People Don't Know My Name CANCON Combo Daguerre - Daguerre Paris Los Masters Plus - Demasiado Para Ti Elisapie - Going To California CANCON Rolando Bruno and Grupo Arevala - Ritmo Infernal Sinsie 80 - Not My Day Eric Hilton - Closer Tasheeno - Akey Na Soweto feat. Melane Los Days - Slowly Through The Dust Conjunto Amista - Tiger Woods Joe Tatton Trio - Galactico