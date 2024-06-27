The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
June 27, 2024, midnight
All new, all debuts! It's a full hour spotlighting our most recent arrivals, from Angelica Garcia and Alex Henry Foster to Seun Kuti, Sinsei 80, Sonova and Tasheeno! From the underground to the leading edge we're keeping time with the beat of the world at World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Angelica Garcia - Color de Dolor
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 with Damien Jr. Gong Marley - Dey
Alex Henry Foster - A Silent Stream CANCON
Sonova - Most People Don't Know My Name CANCON
Combo Daguerre - Daguerre Paris
Los Masters Plus - Demasiado Para Ti
Elisapie - Going To California CANCON
Rolando Bruno and Grupo Arevala - Ritmo Infernal
Sinsie 80 - Not My Day
Eric Hilton - Closer
Tasheeno - Akey Na Soweto feat. Melane
Los Days - Slowly Through The Dust
Conjunto Amista - Tiger Woods
Joe Tatton Trio - Galactico

58:35

World Beat Canada Radio June 29 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:58:35 1 June 27, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:35  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 