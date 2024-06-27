The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
June 27, 2024, midnight
Souvenirs from Scotland! The vaykay pix are up on Facebook and this hour, soundtrack to bring them to life, with wee treats from The Battlefield Band, Sketch, Iain Morrison, Julie Fowlis and the incomparable voice of George Duff who we enjoyed live in Edinburgh. Join Patricia Fraser for Canada's contemporary Celtic radio hour, Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Battlefield Band - Highlands (The Lass Of Killiecrankie/Ladies Of Gormond/ Highlands)
The Biblecode Sundays - Mary Of The Northolt Road
Ashley MacIsaac - Cello Song CANCON
Mary Frances - Return To Skye CANCON
George Duff - When These Shoes Were New
The Go Set - Sleepy Little Town
Iain Morrison - Away With The Fairies
Open The Door For Three - William Glen
Sketch - Eiggbound
Julie Fowlis - Puirt A Beul Set (Beautiful Ribbons)
Aoife O'Donovan w/ Kris Drever - Transatlantic
The Mahones - The Hunger & The Fight (feat. Tara Slone) CANCON
Peatbog Faeries - Folk Police

59:44

Celt In A Twist June 30 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:44 1 June 27, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:44  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 