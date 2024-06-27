Souvenirs from Scotland! The vaykay pix are up on Facebook and this hour, soundtrack to bring them to life, with wee treats from The Battlefield Band, Sketch, Iain Morrison, Julie Fowlis and the incomparable voice of George Duff who we enjoyed live in Edinburgh. Join Patricia Fraser for Canada's contemporary Celtic radio hour, Celt In A Twist.
Calcopyrite Communications
Battlefield Band - Highlands (The Lass Of Killiecrankie/Ladies Of Gormond/ Highlands) The Biblecode Sundays - Mary Of The Northolt Road Ashley MacIsaac - Cello Song CANCON Mary Frances - Return To Skye CANCON George Duff - When These Shoes Were New The Go Set - Sleepy Little Town Iain Morrison - Away With The Fairies Open The Door For Three - William Glen Sketch - Eiggbound Julie Fowlis - Puirt A Beul Set (Beautiful Ribbons) Aoife O'Donovan w/ Kris Drever - Transatlantic The Mahones - The Hunger & The Fight (feat. Tara Slone) CANCON Peatbog Faeries - Folk Police