Summary: The first part of today’s episode has us talking with Isaac Hayes III about his social media app Fanbase. We discuss the merits of an alternative approach to social media for folks who use it for activism, the benefits of having safe spaces for shared dialogues, and how algorithms influence content and online behavior.



In the second part of the show, we discuss the merits of Black ownership, opportunities that exist in the tech space, and what the future holds for content creators and online activists.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights some of the names in the tech space we should have learned in school alongside their non-Black counterparts.

