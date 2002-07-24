The first part of today’s episode has us talking with Isaac Hayes III about his social media app Fanbase. We discuss the merits of an alternative approach to social media for folks who use it for activism, the benefits of having safe spaces for shared dialogues, and how algorithms influence content and online behavior.
In the second part of the show, we discuss the merits of Black ownership, opportunities that exist in the tech space, and what the future holds for content creators and online activists.
Our Way Black History Fact highlights some of the names in the tech space we should have learned in school alongside their non-Black counterparts.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.