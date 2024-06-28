The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Slavery Trek; The Next Generation*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
June 28, 2024, midnight
This week’s radio show reveals new spy technology — this time from the US Air Force — we explore the ‘Q Anon’ phenomenon, we explore the liturgy of the Church of the 400 Rabbits, we send a message to the Olympia City Council, and for the feature piece we explore the latest iteration of slavery.

Free your mind and then wrap it around the facts: It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on January 15,2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

New Eyes in Our Skies
Music: Fats Waller
02:17—05:12

An Alternative Q
Music: His Orchestra
05:11—12:09

Slavery Trek - The Next Generation
Music: Alexander Courage — Thompson Twins — Psycho Le Cemu — Caravan Palace featuring JFTH — Alexander Courage
12:08—26:59

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:59—27:30

The Church of the 400 Rabbits
Music: Ego Plum
27:29—29:56

A Message to the Olympia City Council
Music: Jerry Goldsmith — Mike Oldfield
29:55—40:09

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:08—40:37

Beethoven
by The Trans Siberian Orchestra
40:36—43:32

Fur Elise
by The Trans Siberian Orchestra
43:27—44:08

Mozart's Last Night
by The Trans Siberian Orchestra
44:03—47:18

Wish Liszt (Toy Shop Madness) (Instrumental)
by The Trans Siberian Orchestra
47:17—50:59

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
50:55—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:27

A Mad Russian's Christmas (Instrumental)
by The Trans Siberian Orchestra
0:26—5:07

Credits
5:05—6:00

TBR 240628 - Slavery Trek; The Next Generation*
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 June 27, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 17 Download File...
TBR 240628 - Bonus 6
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 June 27, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 16 Download File...
 