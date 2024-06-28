TBR 240628 - Slavery Trek; The Next Generation*

Subtitle: Slavery Trek; The Next Generation*

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: June 28, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s radio show reveals new spy technology — this time from the US Air Force — we explore the ‘Q Anon’ phenomenon, we explore the liturgy of the Church of the 400 Rabbits, we send a message to the Olympia City Council, and for the feature piece we explore the latest iteration of slavery.



Free your mind and then wrap it around the facts: It’s time for the Thunderbolt!

Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on January 15,2021



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:31



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:30—02:17



New Eyes in Our Skies

Music: Fats Waller

02:17—05:12



An Alternative Q

Music: His Orchestra

05:11—12:09



Slavery Trek - The Next Generation

Music: Alexander Courage — Thompson Twins — Psycho Le Cemu — Caravan Palace featuring JFTH — Alexander Courage

12:08—26:59



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

26:59—27:30



The Church of the 400 Rabbits

Music: Ego Plum

27:29—29:56



A Message to the Olympia City Council

Music: Jerry Goldsmith — Mike Oldfield

29:55—40:09



———————————————————



Music Intro

40:08—40:37



Beethoven

by The Trans Siberian Orchestra

40:36—43:32



Fur Elise

by The Trans Siberian Orchestra

43:27—44:08



Mozart's Last Night

by The Trans Siberian Orchestra

44:03—47:18



Wish Liszt (Toy Shop Madness) (Instrumental)

by The Trans Siberian Orchestra

47:17—50:59



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

Music: Jethro Tull

50:55—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:27



A Mad Russian's Christmas (Instrumental)

by The Trans Siberian Orchestra

0:26—5:07



Credits

5:05—6:00



