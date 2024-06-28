The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
I Can Breathe In A Small Town
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
June 28, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café that’s Iggy Pop, not the original, but perhaps the Real Wild Child from 1986, so welcome to the program that brings you a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 395. This time the Sonic Café visits, the small, Midwestern town of Dale, Indiana via the stories of comedian Clint Hall, ahh small town living at its’ best. We’ve wrapped Clint’s small town tales into a music mix spanning 42 years. Listen for John Mellenkamp, who’s from Seymour, Indiana with his tune Small Town, of course. Plus music from Little Steven, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Building a Better Spaceship, Chumbawanba, the Jonas Brothers, Steely Dan and of course more including a couple of comedic observations from Nate Bargatze on the pitfalls bringing ice to a party, and how getting older changes everything. All that and more as the Sonic Café visits small town Indiana from way out here in the Pacific Northwest, from 1987, here’s the Replacements, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Real Wild Child (Wild One)
Artist: Iggy Pop
LP: Nude & Rude: The Best Of Iggy
Yr: 1986
Song 2: Can't Hardly Wait (2008 Remaster)
Artist: The Replacements
LP: Pleased to Meet Me
Yr: 1987
Song 3: I don't want to buy ice ever again
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 4: Born Again Savage
Artist: Little Steven
LP: Born Again Savage
Yr. 1999
Song 5: Some Things In Small Towns Are A Struggle
Artist: Clint Hall
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr: 2023
Song 6: Small Town
Artist: John Mellencamp
LP: Scarecrow
Yr: 1985
Song 7: No One Else
Artist: Hurray for the Riff Raff
LP: Small Town Heroes
Year: 2014
Song 8: Hermosa Pier
Artist: Building A Better Spaceship
LP: Building A Better Spaceship
Yr: 2015
Song 9: Smalltown
Artist: Chumbawamba
LP: Tubthumper
Yr: 1997
Song 10: Sucker
Artist: Jonas Brothers
LP: Music From Chasing Happiness
Yr: 2019
Song 11: Razor Boy
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Countdown To Ecstasy
Yr: 1973
Song 12: Age changes things
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 13: Dow Jones Syndrome
Artist: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives
LP: Behind The Music
Yr: 2001
Song 14: The Caterpillar
Artist: The Cure
LP: Mixed Up [Disc 1]
Yr: 1990
Song 15: Aragon (From The "Coffy" Soundtrack)
Artist: Roy Ayers
LP: Coffy
Yr: 2018
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

