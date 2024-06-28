Sonic Café that’s Iggy Pop, not the original, but perhaps the Real Wild Child from 1986, so welcome to the program that brings you a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 395. This time the Sonic Café visits, the small, Midwestern town of Dale, Indiana via the stories of comedian Clint Hall, ahh small town living at its’ best. We’ve wrapped Clint’s small town tales into a music mix spanning 42 years. Listen for John Mellenkamp, who’s from Seymour, Indiana with his tune Small Town, of course. Plus music from Little Steven, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Building a Better Spaceship, Chumbawanba, the Jonas Brothers, Steely Dan and of course more including a couple of comedic observations from Nate Bargatze on the pitfalls bringing ice to a party, and how getting older changes everything. All that and more as the Sonic Café visits small town Indiana from way out here in the Pacific Northwest, from 1987, here’s the Replacements, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Real Wild Child (Wild One) Artist: Iggy Pop LP: Nude & Rude: The Best Of Iggy Yr: 1986 Song 2: Can't Hardly Wait (2008 Remaster) Artist: The Replacements LP: Pleased to Meet Me Yr: 1987 Song 3: I don't want to buy ice ever again Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr: 2023 Song 4: Born Again Savage Artist: Little Steven LP: Born Again Savage Yr. 1999 Song 5: Some Things In Small Towns Are A Struggle Artist: Clint Hall LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 6: Small Town Artist: John Mellencamp LP: Scarecrow Yr: 1985 Song 7: No One Else Artist: Hurray for the Riff Raff LP: Small Town Heroes Year: 2014 Song 8: Hermosa Pier Artist: Building A Better Spaceship LP: Building A Better Spaceship Yr: 2015 Song 9: Smalltown Artist: Chumbawamba LP: Tubthumper Yr: 1997 Song 10: Sucker Artist: Jonas Brothers LP: Music From Chasing Happiness Yr: 2019 Song 11: Razor Boy Artist: Steely Dan LP: Countdown To Ecstasy Yr: 1973 Song 12: Age changes things Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr: 2023 Song 13: Dow Jones Syndrome Artist: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives LP: Behind The Music Yr: 2001 Song 14: The Caterpillar Artist: The Cure LP: Mixed Up [Disc 1] Yr: 1990 Song 15: Aragon (From The "Coffy" Soundtrack) Artist: Roy Ayers LP: Coffy Yr: 2018
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
