Repeat -- Journalism In The Crosshairs The Julian Assange Case

Subtitle: Summer Series 2024 part one

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Michael Welch, John Kiriakou, Joe Lauria, Binoy Kampmark, Megan Sherman, John Shipton, Stella Morris, John Pilger

Date Published: June 29, 2024, midnight

This week on the Global Research News Hour we bring a special program focused on the plight of Julian Assange. We look not only on the details of the recent appeal of the Extradition Trial, we probe his history and background, the role of Wikileaks, and the eventual erasure of journalism manifest in attempts to continue the assault on Assange. Our round of guest speakers include John Shipton, the father of Assange, John Kiriakou, Joe Lauria, Binoy Kampmark, and Megan Sherman with appearances by Stella Moris, Assangeâs fiancee, and John Pilger.

