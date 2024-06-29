The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Summer Series 2024 part one
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, John Kiriakou, Joe Lauria, Binoy Kampmark, Megan Sherman, John Shipton, Stella Morris, John Pilger
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
June 29, 2024, midnight
(Repeat broadcast Airing November 5, 2021)
This week on the Global Research News Hour we bring a special program focused on the plight of Julian Assange. We look not only on the details of the recent appeal of the Extradition Trial, we probe his history and background, the role of Wikileaks, and the eventual erasure of journalism manifest in attempts to continue the assault on Assange. Our round of guest speakers include John Shipton, the father of Assange, John Kiriakou, Joe Lauria, Binoy Kampmark, and Megan Sherman with appearances by Stella Moris, Assangeâs fiancee, and John Pilger.
interviews by Michael Welch
(Repeat broadcast Airing November 5, 2021)
Download Program Podcast
00:59:11 1 June 29, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:11  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 