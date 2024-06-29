(Repeat broadcast Airing November 5, 2021) This week on the Global Research News Hour we bring a special program focused on the plight of Julian Assange. We look not only on the details of the recent appeal of the Extradition Trial, we probe his history and background, the role of Wikileaks, and the eventual erasure of journalism manifest in attempts to continue the assault on Assange. Our round of guest speakers include John Shipton, the father of Assange, John Kiriakou, Joe Lauria, Binoy Kampmark, and Megan Sherman with appearances by Stella Moris, Assangeâs fiancee, and John Pilger.
interviews by Michael Welch
