The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
June 30, 2024, midnight
This week's Backbeat show has a lot of musical revivals. In the 1950s and '60s, Cookie & the Cupcakes revived a Swamp Pop icon, Amidie Breaux brought back a Cajun classic from the 1930s, Junior Parker revived a Roosevelt Sykes song (from a different perspective) and Fats Domino put a new spin on a Louis Jordan classic. We've also got Noel Boggs, a slide guitar pioneer who had Leo Fender make him custom guitars with up to four fretboards.
Artist - Title Year
Clarence Garlow - Crawfishin' 1953
The Brothers - Lazy Susan 1958
Capitol City Stars - Shadrack 1960
Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi - Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning 2016
Bull Moose Jackson & His Buffalo Bearcats - Sneaky Pete 1947
Noel Boggs & His Daysleepers - Steelin' Home 1953
Slim Gaillard - Look-A-There 1952
The Manhattan Brothers - Tula Ndivile 1957
Hank Williams - Move It On Over 1947
Ivory Joe Hunter - That's the Gal for Me 1949
Cookie & The Cupcakes - Sea of Love 1964
Amidie Breaux and His Band - Hey, Mom! 1953
Little Junior Parker - Driving Wheel 1961
Little Richard - Oh Why? 1957
The Famous Ward Singers - We Shall Be Changed 1957
Marty Robbins - Devil Woman 1962
Fats Domino - Ain't That Just Like A Woman? 1960
The Fascinators - Tee Vee 1958
Carl Perkins - Your True Love 1956
Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Margie 1948

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 June 30, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 