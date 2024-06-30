This week's Backbeat show has a lot of musical revivals. In the 1950s and '60s, Cookie & the Cupcakes revived a Swamp Pop icon, Amidie Breaux brought back a Cajun classic from the 1930s, Junior Parker revived a Roosevelt Sykes song (from a different perspective) and Fats Domino put a new spin on a Louis Jordan classic. We've also got Noel Boggs, a slide guitar pioneer who had Leo Fender make him custom guitars with up to four fretboards.
Artist - Title Year Clarence Garlow - Crawfishin' 1953 The Brothers - Lazy Susan 1958 Capitol City Stars - Shadrack 1960 Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi - Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning 2016 Bull Moose Jackson & His Buffalo Bearcats - Sneaky Pete 1947 Noel Boggs & His Daysleepers - Steelin' Home 1953 Slim Gaillard - Look-A-There 1952 The Manhattan Brothers - Tula Ndivile 1957 Hank Williams - Move It On Over 1947 Ivory Joe Hunter - That's the Gal for Me 1949 Cookie & The Cupcakes - Sea of Love 1964 Amidie Breaux and His Band - Hey, Mom! 1953 Little Junior Parker - Driving Wheel 1961 Little Richard - Oh Why? 1957 The Famous Ward Singers - We Shall Be Changed 1957 Marty Robbins - Devil Woman 1962 Fats Domino - Ain't That Just Like A Woman? 1960 The Fascinators - Tee Vee 1958 Carl Perkins - Your True Love 1956 Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Margie 1948