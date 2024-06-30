Notes: Artist - Title Year

Clarence Garlow - Crawfishin' 1953

The Brothers - Lazy Susan 1958

Capitol City Stars - Shadrack 1960

Derek Trucks & Susan Tedeschi - Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning 2016

Bull Moose Jackson & His Buffalo Bearcats - Sneaky Pete 1947

Noel Boggs & His Daysleepers - Steelin' Home 1953

Slim Gaillard - Look-A-There 1952

The Manhattan Brothers - Tula Ndivile 1957

Hank Williams - Move It On Over 1947

Ivory Joe Hunter - That's the Gal for Me 1949

Cookie & The Cupcakes - Sea of Love 1964

Amidie Breaux and His Band - Hey, Mom! 1953

Little Junior Parker - Driving Wheel 1961

Little Richard - Oh Why? 1957

The Famous Ward Singers - We Shall Be Changed 1957

Marty Robbins - Devil Woman 1962

Fats Domino - Ain't That Just Like A Woman? 1960

The Fascinators - Tee Vee 1958

Carl Perkins - Your True Love 1956

Albert Ammons And His Rhythm Kings - Margie 1948