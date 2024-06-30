Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.25-July 2-8, 2024

Hour 1

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from "Back to the Night"

Hank Ballard & The Midnighters "Let's Go, Let's Go, Let's Go" from "Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters"

Billy Preston "Downtown" from "Don't Let Me Catch You Crying"

1619 Bad Ass Band "Where Do I Go from Here" from "1619 Bad Ass Band (Digitally Remastered)"

Leon Bridges "Pull Away" from "Coming Home"

Buddy Rich "Chameleon" from "Killer Jazz Funk From Groove Merchant Vault - Return of Jazz Funk"

Gary U.S. Bonds "Dr. Highblood" from "Certified Soul (Digitally Remastered)"

Joe Tex "Charlie Brown Got Expelled" from "Come in This House. The 1955-1962 Recordings"

Lonnie Smith "Charlie Brown" from "Move Your Hand"

Fantastic Johnny C "Some Kind of Wonderful" from "Boogaloo Down Broadway"

The Emotions "I Could Never Be Happy" from "The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1"

Black Sugar "Pussy Cat" from "Black Sugar"

Nina Simone "Forget" from "Baltimore"

Miles Davis Sextet "Someday My Prince Will Come" from "Someday My Prince Will Come"

Hour 2

Lloyd Price "Personality" from "Music That Shook the World Up! - Rock 'n' Roll Vol. 2"

Jackie Shane "Raindrops" from "Live At The Sapphire Tavern"

The Abyssinian Baptist Choir "Sweet Jesus" from "Shakin' The Rafters: Abyssinian Baptist Gospel Choir Under The Direction of Professor Alex Bradford"

Geraldo Pino "Africans Must Unite" from "Heavy Heavy"

Hugh Masekela "Colonial Man" from "Early Hugh Masekela"

Miriam Makeba "Goodbye Poverty" from "Country Girl"

Erma Franklin "Don't Blame Me" from "Erma Franklin: Piece of her Heart - The Epic and Shout Years"

Sam Cooke & The Soul Stirrers "Amazing Grace" from "SAR Records Story Vol 1"

Donnie Elbert "Wild Child" from "R&B Humdingers Vol 11"

Richard Berry "The Big Break" from "Get Out of the Car"

The Oceanliners "Funky Pants" from "Funky Pants"

The Marvellos "In the Sunshine" from "Impressed!: 24 Groups Inspired by the Impressions & Curtis Mayfield"

Eddie Harris "Boogie Woogie Bossa Nova" from "Artist's Choice"

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from "Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963"