This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
The Great Acceleration - toward an unknown climate (replay)
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: disruptions to world climate and weather
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Owen Gaffney, David Bowman
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: June 30, 2024, midnight
Summary: Science shows humans have left the stable patterns of former climates. From the Stockholm Resilience Center, Owen Gaffney explains. As Australia burns with heat, Tasmanian scientist David Bowman reveals great regions of the world where fire will strike.
Credits: Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:37 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
Version 1: Ecoshock 240703 CD Quality
Description: 1 hour no-ads power radio
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 30, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo 2
Version 2: Ecoshock 240703 Lo-Fi
Description: faster download, lower audio quality
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:00:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 30, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:00:00
32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None 3
Version 3: Ecoshock 240703 Affiliates 58 minutes
Description: allows time for station ID and announcements
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:58:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: June 30, 2024
Location Recorded: Boundary BC Canada
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:58:00
128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo None