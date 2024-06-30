The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
disruptions to world climate and weather
Weekly Program
Owen Gaffney, David Bowman
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
June 30, 2024, midnight
Science shows humans have left the stable patterns of former climates. From the Stockholm Resilience Center, Owen Gaffney explains. As Australia burns with heat, Tasmanian scientist David Bowman reveals great regions of the world where fire will strike.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 27:37 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240703 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 June 30, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 240703 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 June 30, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 240703 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 June 30, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 