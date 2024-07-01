The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Youth attack the tacky tax bill!
Purity Praise, demonstrator; Elizabeth Wanjeri representative of Law Society of Kenya; Nyawanga Owuor, law student and organizer
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
July 1, 2024, midnight
On Tuesday June 25, masses of Gen Z Kenyans demonstrated in Mombasa and succeeded in stopping the 2024 Finance Bill that would have put an extremely unfair burden on the young and poor, in the name of paying off international loans. Unified across any divisions of party or tribe, the young called out government waste and corruption and called for President Ruto to resign. Some measures are being implemented, but the government has retaliated - sending police and military to kidnap, injure and and kill young activists. The struggle goes on.
Interviews and field recording, Diana Wanyonyi; additional script, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has ben covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact (including for pitches): wings@wings.org

Nairobi, Mombasa Kenya; BC Canada
