Summary: On Tuesday June 25, masses of Gen Z Kenyans demonstrated in Mombasa and succeeded in stopping the 2024 Finance Bill that would have put an extremely unfair burden on the young and poor, in the name of paying off international loans. Unified across any divisions of party or tribe, the young called out government waste and corruption and called for President Ruto to resign. Some measures are being implemented, but the government has retaliated - sending police and military to kidnap, injure and and kill young activists. The struggle goes on.