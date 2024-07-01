The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Chilled Hip Hop Soul
Early Summer Crate-Em Cool Out 2024
Music
DJ Glibstylez; Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
July 1, 2024, midnight
1. Enough Cereals - Suave
2. Evil Needle - Blossom
3. Juris Beats - After Dark
4. MF Eistee - rusty
5. KLIM beats - Lazy
6. KLIM x Keyness - Copacabana
7. Ohbliv x Cultura - Night Cruise
8. Keeth - Getting Even
9. Fr1th - Nostalgia
10. Konteks x Mecca:83 - Time Essence
11. ewonee - Laidup
12. FUNKONAMI - The Place Where We Be At
13. Mr Hone - True (Keep It)
14. Mugensoul - Be Free (ft. Maca)
15. Alcynoos x Parental - Time Maschine
16. Lex (de Kalhex) - Drifting
17. Figub Brazlevič - Rosenstolz
18. Inkswel - Hypersonic
19. Melvin Alex - Blame Me
20. SoulChef - Early Bird
21. AzMattic, Shin-Ski - Kick Back Inst
22. Frederic Choppin` x Kick a Dope Verse! - Purple Wave

*13 minute Cool Out with Drederick Crate-Em

23. TimeTravel - The Deli
24. Stop Lights - Midan
25. Mood - Zesik
26. Fly - Math-Mic & Boukas
27. yapuka - GrandHuit
28. Whispers & Spells - Dialog
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:59:08 1 June 24, 2024
Gammatorium and Daphne, Alabama USA
 00:59:08  192Kbps flac
00:59:08  192Kbps flac
(81.2MB) Stereo
 