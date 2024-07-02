The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 07-01-24
Weekly Program
David Pressman; Rich Lovegrove, Alaina Kupec; D’Arcy Drollinger, London Breed.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 2, 2024, midnight
San Franciscan D’Arcy Drollinger’s justice drag promotes fabulousness; families of Southern U.S. trans kids make Grace-ful exits; Budapest Pride defies Orban’s “machinery of fear”, Hong Kong couples marry in a digital U.S. ceremony, President Biden pardons dishonorably discharged queer U.S. veterans, Texas’ top court ends pediatric care for the state’s trans kids, Arkansas Supremes yank “X” as a gender option on state ID’s, and Utah’s new law shutters LGBTQ college centers.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Michael Taylor-Gray & Kalyn Hardman, with technical assistance by Daniel Huecias. Correspondent: Eric Jansen, with production assistance by David Kwan. Additional content: Greg Louganis, Donald J. Trump. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Beyonce; Martin Solveig and Dragonette; Classics IV; The Village People; Cyndi Lauper.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
