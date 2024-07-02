The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
2
Rebecca Adamson
 Sea Change Radio
July 2, 2024, midnight
Although indigenous people are responsible for a significant proportion of sustainable land stewardship across the planet, they are often overlooked and seldom invited to the table when policy decisions are made. This week on Sea Change Radio, we are pleased to welcome indigenous economist Rebecca Adamson to discuss her pioneering work in the sustainable development space. We examine the tribal investment model she helped create, look at how increasing transparency in natural resource extraction can better protect indigenous communities, and talk about the impact she has made as a board member for both nonprofits and corporate America.
Track: Yoruba Road
Artist: Boozoo Bajou
Album: Satta
Label: Stereo Deluxe
Year: 2001

Track: Land Rights
Artist: Xavier Rudd
Album: White Moth
Label: anti
Year: 2007

Track: Indian Wars
Artist: Bruce Cockburn
Album: Nothing But A Burning Light
Label: True North
Year: 1991

00:29:00 1 July 2, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
