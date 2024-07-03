The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
On the Ground in Gaza. WHAT THE F**K, CHUCK?-- Chuck D & Bloody Blinken? Bob Avakian, What IS A System? & More
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (Co-host, RNL Show); Annie Day (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Noche Diaz (RevCom Corps); Dr. Majed Jaber
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
July 3, 2024, midnight
Chuck D & Bloody Blinken? WHAT THE F**K, CHUCK? July 4: SAY NO to Celebrating America—a Model of Depraved, Racist Genocide. What IS A System? (an excerpt from Bob Avakian's 2003 Revolution Talk). Interview with Dr. Majed Jaber in Gaza: “We Had a Huge Number of These Children Dying Just Because We Can’t Do Anything About It.” Louisiana Requires Public Schools To Display The 10 Commandments. 1300 Die of Extreme Heat During the Annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor – Guest Host
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a musical break at 30:05 and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.  

TMSS-240703 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 3, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 