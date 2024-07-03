Chuck D & Bloody Blinken? WHAT THE F**K, CHUCK? July 4: SAY NO to Celebrating America—a Model of Depraved, Racist Genocide. What IS A System? (an excerpt from Bob Avakian's 2003 Revolution Talk). Interview with Dr. Majed Jaber in Gaza: “We Had a Huge Number of These Children Dying Just Because We Can’t Do Anything About It.” Louisiana Requires Public Schools To Display The 10 Commandments. 1300 Die of Extreme Heat During the Annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor – Guest Host Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
