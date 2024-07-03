This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Between the Lines for July 3, 2024
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Subtitle: Released Date: July 3, 2024
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jeff Cohen, co-founder of the online activist group RootsAction.org; Kevin Gosztola, publisher of the Dissenter Newsletter and author; Alec Connon, Juan Mancias, Dr. Sandra Steingraber.
Date Published: July 3, 2024, midnight
Summary: After Disastrous Debate Urgent Calls for Joe Biden to Step Aside & Find a New Candidate; Julian is Free, but his Prosecution Threatens Press Freedom; Civil Disobedience Protest at Citibank's NYC HQ Demands End to Fossil Fuel Financing.
Version 1: Between the Lines for July 3, 2024
Description: Released Date: July 3, 2024
Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:29:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: July 3, 2024
