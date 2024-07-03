The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: July 3, 2024
Weekly Program
Jeff Cohen, co-founder of the online activist group RootsAction.org; Kevin Gosztola, publisher of the Dissenter Newsletter and author; Alec Connon, Juan Mancias, Dr. Sandra Steingraber.
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
July 3, 2024, midnight
After Disastrous Debate Urgent Calls for Joe Biden to Step Aside & Find a New Candidate; Julian is Free, but his Prosecution Threatens Press Freedom; Civil Disobedience Protest at Citibank's NYC HQ Demands End to Fossil Fuel Financing.

Between the Lines for July 3, 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 3, 2024
