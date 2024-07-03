The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Thinking Clearly
Critical Thinking and the Nature of Human Consciousness
Regular Show
 Access Humboldt
July 3, 2024, midnight
Thinking Clearly is a show about critical thinking.
Research and current theories about the nature of human consciousness are explored with guest Anil Seth, Professor of Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience at the University of Sussex. Topics include: how human consciousness can be thought of as controlled hallucination, the relationship of human consciousness to critical thinking, how thinking of the brain as a "prediction machine" affects how we form beliefs, and a number of other topics from Professor Seth’s international best selling book: Being You-a New Science of Consciousness. Dr. Seth has co-authored close to 200 journal publications, and is a regular contributor to the New Scientist, The Guardian, and BBC.

