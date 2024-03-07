The first part of today’s episode has us talking about the anti-Muslim violence being endured by our sisters from the Islamic faith. Hijabs are being torn off by police in protests around the country, and we take a moment to explain how degrading and hurtful this action is, and why you should help protect these individuals.
In the second part of the show, we discuss the state of politics since our last discussion. We touch on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, their debate, and the Supreme Court and how their recent decisions are reshaping the country in a manner that is consistent with White supremacist values.
Our Way Black History Fact highlights a Supreme Court justice we can all be proud of…Thurgood Marshall.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.