Summary: The first part of today’s episode has us talking about the anti-Muslim violence being endured by our sisters from the Islamic faith. Hijabs are being torn off by police in protests around the country, and we take a moment to explain how degrading and hurtful this action is, and why you should help protect these individuals.



In the second part of the show, we discuss the state of politics since our last discussion. We touch on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, their debate, and the Supreme Court and how their recent decisions are reshaping the country in a manner that is consistent with White supremacist values.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights a Supreme Court justice we can all be proud of…Thurgood Marshall.

