Program Information
A new 4th of July tradition that will leave you flabbergasted
Series:
Half-Cocked Tales
Subtitle:
Program Type: Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
None Contact Contributor
Date Published: July 4, 2024, midnight
Summary: The 1947 Roswell incident, NASA paying to destroy the space station, Pompeii Trilobites, Redbox corporate raided, Fact Checkin' time about Elephants, Cicadas, and China, and finally the resurgance of the Bluefin Tuna.
Credits: Dan Leeson
Notes:
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 01:11:15
Language: 1
Date Recorded: July 4, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:11:15
128Kbps mp3
(MB) None None