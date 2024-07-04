Down on the World Beat farm we hand-pick every single single from a bounty of new summer releases. And, this week we present an encore hour of only debuts, including The Zawose Queens from Tanzania, Amadou & Mariam from Mali, Molchat Doma from Belarus and Manu Chao from all over the place! It's what the world sounds like today, World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Zawose Queens - Maisha Amadou & Mariam - Mogolu Harry Panday - Love Your Mother And Father CANCON Boogat - Mas Que Un Chingo (w/ Okan) CANCON Dar Disku - Dbayli Molchat Doma - Son Neboa - S.O.S. Kit Sebastian - Faust Los Bitchos - Don't Change Earthtones - Limones Homina - Maldad Especial Manu Chao - Viva Tu Xelif - Sounds Of Fortune The Scimitars - Port Saiedy