The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 4, 2024, midnight
Down on the World Beat farm we hand-pick every single single from a bounty of new summer releases. And, this week we present an encore hour of only debuts, including The Zawose Queens from Tanzania, Amadou & Mariam from Mali, Molchat Doma from Belarus and Manu Chao from all over the place! It's what the world sounds like today, World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Zawose Queens - Maisha
Amadou & Mariam - Mogolu
Harry Panday - Love Your Mother And Father CANCON
Boogat - Mas Que Un Chingo (w/ Okan) CANCON
Dar Disku - Dbayli
Molchat Doma - Son
Neboa - S.O.S.
Kit Sebastian - Faust
Los Bitchos - Don't Change
Earthtones - Limones
Homina - Maldad Especial
Manu Chao - Viva Tu
Xelif - Sounds Of Fortune
The Scimitars - Port Saiedy

59:42

World Beat Canada Radio July 6 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:42 1 July 4, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:42  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 