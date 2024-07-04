The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 4, 2024, midnight
We have a couple of more imports direct from Scotland to share this hour, along with nu-Irish from The Scratch and Tau & The Drones Of Praise, Nordic fiddle music from New Zealand and plenty of home-spun Celtivity. Your host is Patricia Fraser for this hour of Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Niteworks - An Toll Dubh feat. Sian
Open The Door For Three - The Fairy Jig Set
Enter The Haggis - Bound For America CANCON
Graham Lindsey - The Vet Set CANCON
The Outside Track - Flash Company
The Scratch - Session Song
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Thunder Thunder Hummingbird
Trio Ged - West Country
Vishten Connexions - Galliard feat. De Temps Antan CANCON
Flogging Molly - Requiem For A Dying Song
Brighde Chainmbeul - Banish The Giant Of Doubt & Despair
George Duff - Green Grow The Rashes
Iain Morrison - Halcyon Daze

58:15

