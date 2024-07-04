The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
outFarpress presents
Listen Globally!
Weekly Program
International news, global perspective, France, Cuba, Germany, Assange, Elections, Far-right, Climate Change, Environment, Israel, Palestine
 Dan Roberts
July 4, 2024
A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet. With times, frequencies, and websites for listening at home. 3 files- Highest quality broadcast, regular broadcast, and slow-modem streaming. France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.
This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240705.mp3 (29:00)

From FRANCE- After French voters rejected President Macron's Renaissance party in EU Parliamentary elections he called for snap elections for the French Parliament. Last weekend, the first part of the election, saw a stunning victory for the far-right party, the National Rally led by Marie Le Pen. This coming weekend round two will take place and many believe that the National Rally will control Parliament. To prevent this from happening there were calls for 200 positions to be abandoned so as not to split the liberal vote. Today's French stories are all press reviews in order, from Monday through Thursday. The first 6 are about the French election. Then a press review about the far right youth party in Italy. Finally a press review about the first African born member of the Bundestag, the German national parliament, who is stepping down after serious racist threats to his life.

From GERMANY- The Israeli military has given an evacuation order to about a quarter of a million Palestinians who are already displaced in the ruins in Gaza. The Netherlands has spent 7 months trying to put a new coalition government in place. It is strongly right wing, with the goals of limiting immigration and European Union environmental restrictions. An analysis on how this shift will affect life in the Netherlands, and the possible coalitions between the various far right parties within the European Union itself.

From CUBA- The Washington Post ran an article claiming that China has set up listening stations in Cuba, as well as a Chinese spy base on the island- Cuba says it is disinformation. The Netherlands has summoned the Israeli ambassador over allegations of spying on members of the International Criminal Court. Israeli forces have killed over 8500 students in Palestine, along with destroying hundreds of educational institutions in Gaza. The EU has condemned an announcement by the Israeli Finance Minister to legalize 5 new outpost settlements in the occupied West Bank.


