TBR 240705 - Drums of War*

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Date Published: July 5, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s radio show features yet more normalized insanity! (It’s normal now!) Next — realizing that every silver lining is always attached to a dark cloud — we point out some of the potential downsides to a very awesome upside. Then we describe how the Machine neuters opposition movements — and for the feature this week, we tremble at the sound of the drums of war.



High-voltage perfidy perennially on parade. This must be the Thunderbolt.

Notes: This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on May 4th, 2018



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00—00:27



TB Intro

Music: Blüe Öyster Cült — Focus

00:27—03:44



2001 Intro

Music: Temple City Kazoo Orchestra

03:44—04:57



More Normal Insanity

Music: Kiddie Komedy Theatre — Danny Gatton — Howdy Doody — Rolling Stones — Ego Plum & The Ebola Music Orchestra

04:56—17:34



Downsides to Upsides

Music: Kiddie Komedy Theatre — Ego Plum & The Ebola Music Orchestra — Kiddie Komedy Theatre — Armando Trovajoli — Kiddie Komedy Theatre

17:34—26:13



Announcements

26:11—27:00



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:00—27:30



How to Neuter a Movement

Music: Kiddie Komedy Theatre — Capsule

27:30—33:18



Drums of War

Music: Colonel Claypool's Bucket Of Bernie Brains — Herbie Hancock — Kiddie Komedy Theatre

33:19—42:16



Music Intro

42:14—42:41



Loaded for Bear

by ???

42:40—45:16



The Burning Times

by Charlie Murphy

45:15—48:41



Rebel Girl

by Bikini Kill

48:41—51:17



Sleepwalker

by Shawn Phillips

51:14—52:47



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:47—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:05



Deaf Kids

by The Books

0:00—1:07



Political Prisoners

by Insurge

1:07—6:00



