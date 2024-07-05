The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Drums of War*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
July 5, 2024, midnight
This week’s radio show features yet more normalized insanity! (It’s normal now!) Next — realizing that every silver lining is always attached to a dark cloud — we point out some of the potential downsides to a very awesome upside. Then we describe how the Machine neuters opposition movements — and for the feature this week, we tremble at the sound of the drums of war.

High-voltage perfidy perennially on parade. This must be the Thunderbolt.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on May 4th, 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:27

TB Intro
Music: Blüe Öyster Cült — Focus
00:27—03:44

2001 Intro
Music: Temple City Kazoo Orchestra
03:44—04:57

More Normal Insanity
Music: Kiddie Komedy Theatre — Danny Gatton — Howdy Doody — Rolling Stones — Ego Plum & The Ebola Music Orchestra
04:56—17:34

Downsides to Upsides
Music: Kiddie Komedy Theatre — Ego Plum & The Ebola Music Orchestra — Kiddie Komedy Theatre — Armando Trovajoli — Kiddie Komedy Theatre
17:34—26:13

Announcements
26:11—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30

How to Neuter a Movement
Music: Kiddie Komedy Theatre — Capsule
27:30—33:18

Drums of War
Music: Colonel Claypool's Bucket Of Bernie Brains — Herbie Hancock — Kiddie Komedy Theatre
33:19—42:16

———————————————————

Music Intro
42:14—42:41

Loaded for Bear
by ???
42:40—45:16

The Burning Times
by Charlie Murphy
45:15—48:41

Rebel Girl
by Bikini Kill
48:41—51:17

Sleepwalker
by Shawn Phillips
51:14—52:47

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:47—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:05

Deaf Kids
by The Books
0:00—1:07

Political Prisoners
by Insurge
1:07—6:00

TBR 240705 - Drums of War* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 July 4, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 23 Download File...
TBR 240705 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 July 4, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 25 Download File...
 