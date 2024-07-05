|
|
Program Information
|
|
|Upstart Radio's: Brave New World
|
|
|
|13
|
|
|
| Upstart Radio International Contact Contributor
|
|July 5, 2024, midnight
| Upstart Radio's Brave New World, theater for the mind. There is no greater theater than the mind.
|Ignore That Door https://www.youtube.com/@ignorethatdoor, Marx Brothers, Local H, THE WAYSEER MANIFESTO, Symphony of Science, DEVO with Neil Young
|
|
|
|
|00:30:00
|1
| July 5, 2024
|
|
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:30:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|2
|