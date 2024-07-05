The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Summer 2024 Part Two
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, John Kiriakou, Joe Lauria, Binoy Kampmark, Megan Sherman, John Shipton, Stella Morris, John Pilger
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
July 5, 2024, midnight
This is a 2017 interview with updated comments following John Pilger's death on Dec 30, 2023.
Special guest interviewer Lesley Hughes interviews Academy and Emmy award-winning documentary film maker and investigative reporter John Pilger. Pilger, an Australian based in the United Kingdom since 1962, has produced dozens of documentaries over the course of his career. He is principally critical of the imperialist policies and agendas of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

In this feature interview, Lesley and John discuss the role of the journalist and modern challenges to authentic journalism, the misleading characterization of North Korea as current tensions mount, the West's role in instigating the refugee crisis, the destruction of an authentic anti-war movement under President Obama, mainstream media warmongering on Russia, and the mendacity of 'hope'.
Iinterview by Lesley Hughes

Download Program Podcast
00:59:04 1 July 5, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:59:04  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 