Summary: This is a 2017 interview with updated comments following John Pilger's death on Dec 30, 2023.

Special guest interviewer Lesley Hughes interviews Academy and Emmy award-winning documentary film maker and investigative reporter John Pilger. Pilger, an Australian based in the United Kingdom since 1962, has produced dozens of documentaries over the course of his career. He is principally critical of the imperialist policies and agendas of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.



In this feature interview, Lesley and John discuss the role of the journalist and modern challenges to authentic journalism, the misleading characterization of North Korea as current tensions mount, the West's role in instigating the refugee crisis, the destruction of an authentic anti-war movement under President Obama, mainstream media warmongering on Russia, and the mendacity of 'hope'.