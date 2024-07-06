Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week our guest comes to us from Gallop, New Mexico, Tom Bee is in the house. He’s the creator of the Native Rock and Roll band XIT. Two time Grammy winning producer and entrepreneur. Since 1970 he has produced 14 albums under his belt. Read all about Tom and XIT at our place at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/tom-bee



Enjoy music from XIT, Chris Ferree, Mike Bern, The Spiritual Warriors, Tha Yoties, Link Wray, QVLN, Eagle & Hawk, The Mavericks, Pura Fe, Cary Morin, Jim Boyd, Sherman Alexie, Celeigh Cardinal, John Trudell, Freightrain, Shelley Morningsong, STOiK, Jah'kota, Plex, Drezus, Itz Lil Lee, Keith Secola, Garret T. Willie, Crystal Shawanda, Old Soul Rebel, Levi Platero, Blue Mountain Tribe and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.