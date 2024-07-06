The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
July 6, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week our guest comes to us from Gallop, New Mexico, Tom Bee is in the house. He’s the creator of the Native Rock and Roll band XIT. Two time Grammy winning producer and entrepreneur. Since 1970 he has produced 14 albums under his belt. Read all about Tom and XIT at our place at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/tom-bee

Enjoy music from XIT, Chris Ferree, Mike Bern, The Spiritual Warriors, Tha Yoties, Link Wray, QVLN, Eagle & Hawk, The Mavericks, Pura Fe, Cary Morin, Jim Boyd, Sherman Alexie, Celeigh Cardinal, John Trudell, Freightrain, Shelley Morningsong, STOiK, Jah'kota, Plex, Drezus, Itz Lil Lee, Keith Secola, Garret T. Willie, Crystal Shawanda, Old Soul Rebel, Levi Platero, Blue Mountain Tribe and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 6, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 