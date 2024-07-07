We'll Do It Funky with Len Woods, hear some girl group and doo wop classics from The Bobbettes and the Cadets, plus a doo wop cover of a Frank Zappa favorite brought to you by The Persuasions.
UpFront Soul #2024.26 Playlist
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Charles Earland "Message to a Black Man" from Living Black! ENDRECHERI "Numanji" from Go To Funk Fishbone's Angelo Moore "Dance to the Music" from Our House Parliament "Bop Gun" from Parliament's Greatest Hits Joy Oladokun "MJ" Al Green "Back Up Train" from Back Up Train Joan Armatrading "Woncha Come On Home" from Show Some Emotion The Delfonics "Can't Get Over Losing You" from Essential Delfonics The Pazant Brothers "Chick A Boom" from Skunk Juice: Dirty Funk from the Big Apple The Ohio Players "A Thing Called Love" from 100 Funk Essentials Speedometer with James Junior "Mirage" from No Turning Back Mongo Santamaria "Shotgun" from Hey! Let's Party Earth Wind and Fire "Mighty Mighty" from Open Our Eyes Aretha Franklin "God Bless the Child" from The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Disc 1 Al Green "Glory, Glory" from Full of Fire Blind Boys of Alabama "Hop Skip and Jump" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers Kashmere Stage Band "Kashmere" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 William Oneyeabor "Something You Will Never Forget" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor? Screamin' Jay Hawkins "Shut Your Mouth When You Sneeze" from Are You One of Jay's Kids? Can "Vitamin C" from Ege Bamyasi The Persuasions "Hot Plate Heaven At The Green Hotel" from Frankly A Capella Frank Zappa feat. Don Sugarcane Harris "Li'l Clanton Shuffle" from The Lost Episodes Frank Zappa "Stranded in the Jungle" from Phily '76 The Cadets "Stranded in the Jungle" from The Cadets Meet the Jacks Fats Domino "Walkin with Mr Lee" The Bobettes "Mr. Lee" The Topics "Louie Louie" from Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75 Kashmere Stage Band "Al's Tune" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 Len Woods "Do It Funky" from Soul Goes Psychedelic Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M