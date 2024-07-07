Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.26 Playlist



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Charles Earland "Message to a Black Man" from Living Black!

ENDRECHERI "Numanji" from Go To Funk

Fishbone's Angelo Moore "Dance to the Music" from Our House

Parliament "Bop Gun" from Parliament's Greatest Hits

Joy Oladokun "MJ"

Al Green "Back Up Train" from Back Up Train

Joan Armatrading "Woncha Come On Home" from Show Some Emotion

The Delfonics "Can't Get Over Losing You" from Essential Delfonics

The Pazant Brothers "Chick A Boom" from Skunk Juice: Dirty Funk from the Big Apple

The Ohio Players "A Thing Called Love" from 100 Funk Essentials

Speedometer with James Junior "Mirage" from No Turning Back

Mongo Santamaria "Shotgun" from Hey! Let's Party

Earth Wind and Fire "Mighty Mighty" from Open Our Eyes

Aretha Franklin "God Bless the Child" from The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Disc 1

Al Green "Glory, Glory" from Full of Fire

Blind Boys of Alabama "Hop Skip and Jump" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers

Kashmere Stage Band "Kashmere" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

William Oneyeabor "Something You Will Never Forget" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?

Screamin' Jay Hawkins "Shut Your Mouth When You Sneeze" from Are You One of Jay's Kids?

Can "Vitamin C" from Ege Bamyasi

The Persuasions "Hot Plate Heaven At The Green Hotel" from Frankly A Capella

Frank Zappa feat. Don Sugarcane Harris "Li'l Clanton Shuffle" from The Lost Episodes

Frank Zappa "Stranded in the Jungle" from Phily '76

The Cadets "Stranded in the Jungle" from The Cadets Meet the Jacks

Fats Domino "Walkin with Mr Lee"

The Bobettes "Mr. Lee"

The Topics "Louie Louie" from Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75

Kashmere Stage Band "Al's Tune" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974

Len Woods "Do It Funky" from Soul Goes Psychedelic

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

