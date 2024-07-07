The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
July 7, 2024, midnight
We'll Do It Funky with Len Woods, hear some girl group and doo wop classics from The Bobbettes and the Cadets, plus a doo wop cover of a Frank Zappa favorite brought to you by The Persuasions.
UpFront Soul #2024.26 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message to a Black Man" from Living Black!
ENDRECHERI "Numanji" from Go To Funk
Fishbone's Angelo Moore "Dance to the Music" from Our House
Parliament "Bop Gun" from Parliament's Greatest Hits
Joy Oladokun "MJ"
Al Green "Back Up Train" from Back Up Train
Joan Armatrading "Woncha Come On Home" from Show Some Emotion
The Delfonics "Can't Get Over Losing You" from Essential Delfonics
The Pazant Brothers "Chick A Boom" from Skunk Juice: Dirty Funk from the Big Apple
The Ohio Players "A Thing Called Love" from 100 Funk Essentials
Speedometer with James Junior "Mirage" from No Turning Back
Mongo Santamaria "Shotgun" from Hey! Let's Party
Earth Wind and Fire "Mighty Mighty" from Open Our Eyes
Aretha Franklin "God Bless the Child" from The Queen in Waiting: The Columbia Years 1960-1965 Disc 1
Al Green "Glory, Glory" from Full of Fire
Blind Boys of Alabama "Hop Skip and Jump" from Screaming Gospel Holy Rollers
Kashmere Stage Band "Kashmere" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
William Oneyeabor "Something You Will Never Forget" from World Psychedelic Classics 5: Who Is William Onyeabor?
Screamin' Jay Hawkins "Shut Your Mouth When You Sneeze" from Are You One of Jay's Kids?
Can "Vitamin C" from Ege Bamyasi
The Persuasions "Hot Plate Heaven At The Green Hotel" from Frankly A Capella
Frank Zappa feat. Don Sugarcane Harris "Li'l Clanton Shuffle" from The Lost Episodes
Frank Zappa "Stranded in the Jungle" from Phily '76
The Cadets "Stranded in the Jungle" from The Cadets Meet the Jacks
Fats Domino "Walkin with Mr Lee"
The Bobettes "Mr. Lee"
The Topics "Louie Louie" from Wheedle's Groove - Seattle's Finest in Funk & Soul 1965-75
Kashmere Stage Band "Al's Tune" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974
Len Woods "Do It Funky" from Soul Goes Psychedelic
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

