Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
July 7, 2024, midnight
This week's Backbeat features some rockin' gospel, Fats Waller explaining how culture fads spread, and earlier versions of a couple of songs Elvis made famous. We also hear some bluegrass from a group that were featured on the old Andy Griffith TV Show (pictured) and a hit from a former Toronto telephone operator.
Artist - Title Year
Lucky Millinder, Rosetta Tharpe - Rock Me 1941
Ever Ready Gospel Singers - I Can See My Saviour 1958
The Dillards - Rainin' Here This Mornin' 1963
Hank Locklin - Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On 1962
Hard Pushin' Papa - Baby Surely Do 2006
Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Time Changes Everything 1940
Ella Mae Morse - Pig Foot Pete 1946
Fats Waller - Truckin' 1935
Lil Green - Why Don't You Do Right? 1941
John T. Highbaugh - Do What The Lord Says Do 2015
Cliffie Stone - Barracuda 1955
Big Joe Turner - Nighttime Is The Right Time 1967
Ketty Lester - Love Letters 1961
The Drifters - Such A Night 1954
Shirley Matthews & The Big Town Girls - Private Property 1964
Ronnie Douglas - Brothers 2023
Doctor Ross - The Boogie Disease 1954
Mac Curtis - Grandaddy's Rocking 1956
Chuck Berry - You Can't Catch Me 1955
Duane Eddy - Forty Miles Of Bad Road 1959

Full show, no breaks
00:58:00 1 July 7, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
Stereo
 