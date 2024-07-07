This week's Backbeat features some rockin' gospel, Fats Waller explaining how culture fads spread, and earlier versions of a couple of songs Elvis made famous. We also hear some bluegrass from a group that were featured on the old Andy Griffith TV Show (pictured) and a hit from a former Toronto telephone operator.
Artist - Title Year Lucky Millinder, Rosetta Tharpe - Rock Me 1941 Ever Ready Gospel Singers - I Can See My Saviour 1958 The Dillards - Rainin' Here This Mornin' 1963 Hank Locklin - Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On 1962 Hard Pushin' Papa - Baby Surely Do 2006 Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Time Changes Everything 1940 Ella Mae Morse - Pig Foot Pete 1946 Fats Waller - Truckin' 1935 Lil Green - Why Don't You Do Right? 1941 John T. Highbaugh - Do What The Lord Says Do 2015 Cliffie Stone - Barracuda 1955 Big Joe Turner - Nighttime Is The Right Time 1967 Ketty Lester - Love Letters 1961 The Drifters - Such A Night 1954 Shirley Matthews & The Big Town Girls - Private Property 1964 Ronnie Douglas - Brothers 2023 Doctor Ross - The Boogie Disease 1954 Mac Curtis - Grandaddy's Rocking 1956 Chuck Berry - You Can't Catch Me 1955 Duane Eddy - Forty Miles Of Bad Road 1959