Notes: Artist - Title Year

Lucky Millinder, Rosetta Tharpe - Rock Me 1941

Ever Ready Gospel Singers - I Can See My Saviour 1958

The Dillards - Rainin' Here This Mornin' 1963

Hank Locklin - Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On 1962

Hard Pushin' Papa - Baby Surely Do 2006

Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys - Time Changes Everything 1940

Ella Mae Morse - Pig Foot Pete 1946

Fats Waller - Truckin' 1935

Lil Green - Why Don't You Do Right? 1941

John T. Highbaugh - Do What The Lord Says Do 2015

Cliffie Stone - Barracuda 1955

Big Joe Turner - Nighttime Is The Right Time 1967

Ketty Lester - Love Letters 1961

The Drifters - Such A Night 1954

Shirley Matthews & The Big Town Girls - Private Property 1964

Ronnie Douglas - Brothers 2023

Doctor Ross - The Boogie Disease 1954

Mac Curtis - Grandaddy's Rocking 1956

Chuck Berry - You Can't Catch Me 1955

Duane Eddy - Forty Miles Of Bad Road 1959