Radio Ecoshock Show
hurricane experts speak
Kerry Emanuel, Jeff Masters
 Alex Smith
July 7, 2024, midnight
Will climate change foster super storms bigger than anything before? Dr James Hansen warns yes and Meteorologist Jeff Masters explains. First, we revisit a fundamental interview with MITs Dr. Kerry Emanuel, surely one of the worlds top hurricane experts. Get informed and get ready. These are best of Radio Ecoshock replays - what you need to know about hurricanes in a new climate age.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:00 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

