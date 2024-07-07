Will climate change foster super storms bigger than anything before? Dr James Hansen warns yes and Meteorologist Jeff Masters explains. First, we revisit a fundamental interview with MITs Dr. Kerry Emanuel, surely one of the worlds top hurricane experts. Get informed and get ready. These are best of Radio Ecoshock replays - what you need to know about hurricanes in a new climate age.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
