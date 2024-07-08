Summary: Historian, Archivist and Archaeomythologist Max Dashu collects and analyzes texts and images to learn about what women have done - and what has been done to women. Her new book "Women in Greek Mythography" exposes the role of rape in god- and hero-narratives and art. She traces how acceptance of rape and violence against women has been carried forward, sometimes coyly, throughout Western civilization - closely associated with colonization and slavery - and now finds its apotheosis in ubiquitous gonzo porn providing rape indoctrination to the next generation. She advises unity against the marketing of sexual violence online.