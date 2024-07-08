The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
The path from Zeus to porn
13
Max Dashu created the website suppressedhistories.net where her many videos, writings, collections, and courses can be found. A video related to this interview can be viewed at https://youtu.be/DFZWgwZNqGI?si=Enw2c6FJr6hhgfXq
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
July 8, 2024, midnight
Historian, Archivist and Archaeomythologist Max Dashu collects and analyzes texts and images to learn about what women have done - and what has been done to women. Her new book "Women in Greek Mythography" exposes the role of rape in god- and hero-narratives and art. She traces how acceptance of rape and violence against women has been carried forward, sometimes coyly, throughout Western civilization - closely associated with colonization and slavery - and now finds its apotheosis in ubiquitous gonzo porn providing rape indoctrination to the next generation. She advises unity against the marketing of sexual violence online.
Interview and editing by Mindy Ran. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden. Contact: wings@wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:52 1 July 8, 2024
Amsterdam, Netherlands; British Columbia, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:52  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 12 Download File...
 