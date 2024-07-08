Max Dashu created the website suppressedhistories.net where her many videos, writings, collections, and courses can be found. A video related to this interview can be viewed at https://youtu.be/DFZWgwZNqGI?si=Enw2c6FJr6hhgfXq
Historian, Archivist and Archaeomythologist Max Dashu collects and analyzes texts and images to learn about what women have done - and what has been done to women. Her new book "Women in Greek Mythography" exposes the role of rape in god- and hero-narratives and art. She traces how acceptance of rape and violence against women has been carried forward, sometimes coyly, throughout Western civilization - closely associated with colonization and slavery - and now finds its apotheosis in ubiquitous gonzo porn providing rape indoctrination to the next generation. She advises unity against the marketing of sexual violence online.
Interview and editing by Mindy Ran. WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden. Contact: wings@wings.org