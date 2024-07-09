Justice and D’Arcy Drollinger, Drag Laureate (Part 2) & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 07-08--24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: D’Arcy Drollinger; on-scene sound of Pride events in Istanbul and Bucharest.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 9, 2024, midnight

Summary: San Francisco Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger on the politics of gender; Istanbul Pride-goers again defy the annual ban, Santiago Pride’s peace is disrupted by hooded thugs, thousands beam rainbows at Bucharest’s record-setting Pride, the horror in Gaza hangs over many Pride celebrations, including Toronto, Denver, Philadelphia, and New York City, violence mars Parade after-parties in Chicago, Cameroon’s first daughter comes out, and Tractor Supply bails on its queer customers.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, with technical assistance by Daniel Huecias, and was reported this week by Tanya Kane-Parry & David Hunt. Correspondent: Eric Jansen, with production assistance by David Kwan. Additional content: Clover Moore with music by Tom Robinson. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Ray Charles; The Village People; Cyndi Lauper.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Notes: * * * * * P L E A S E H E L P! * * * * *

Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-digits-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)

By check:

Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out

P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA

Online:

This Way Out DONATE

[www.thiswayout.org]

Thank you!

Know anyone with a car to donate?

https://careasy.org/nonprofit/this-way-out



