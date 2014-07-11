July 7, 2024: Global A Go-Go Classico - Independence Day Special

Bill Lupoletti

Date Published: July 9, 2024

Summary: As a public service to the many Americans who've forgotten that their families too were immigrants, this special 4th of July edition of Global A Go-Go features two hours of great American music made by people who chose to come to the United States

Credits: Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.

Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year



Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba | Senegal-USA | Baayi Leen | Routes | Twelve | Eight | 2018

Hailu Mergia | Ethiopia-USA-Australia-Germany | Addis Nat | Lala Belu | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2018

Angelique Kidjo | Benin-USA | Seen And Not Seen | Remain In Light | Kravenworks | 2018

Ikwunga | Nigeria-USA | Di Bombs | Calabash: Afrobeat Poems, Volume 1 | Rebisi Hut | 2004



Aaron Lebedeff & Alexander Olshanetsky's Orchestra | Belarus-USA | What Can You Mach? S'is America | Kosher Nostra: Jewish Gangsters Greatest Hits | Essay | 1929

Karikatura | Ukraine-USA | Brighton Beach | Live on WRIR 2014-07-11 | 2014

Zgomot | Moldova-USA | Vremyshi | Zgomot | self-released | 2017

Kultur Shock | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Bulgaria-Croatia-Japan-USA | God Is Busy, May I Help You? | We Came To Take Your Jobs Away | Koolarrow | 2006

Gogol Bordello | Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus-USA | Immigraniada (We Comin' Rougher) | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010

Golem | USA | Citizen Boris | Citizen Boris | JDub | 2009



Forro In The Dark | Brazil-USA | A Word From The Lawyer | Sandcastle | Nacional | 2017

Banda Magda | Greece-Argentina-Japan-Colombia-USA | Vem Morena | Live on WRIR 2016-09-21 | 2016

Rana Santacruz | Mexico-USA | Por Ahi | Por Ahi | Chicavasco | 2015

M.D. & The Healers | Russia-Ukraine-Lithuania-USA | Backyard | Welcome To Babylon | Rebel Sound | 2017

Mystic Bowie | Jamaica-USA | Pulled Up | Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads | MTMB Entertainment | 2018

Calypso Rose | Trinidad & Tobago-USA | Israel By Bus | Calypso Rose | World Village | 2008



Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca | RD Congo-USA | Habari Yako | Isabela | Mopiato Music | 2007

Celia Cruz & Johnny Pacheco | Cuba-Dominican Republic-USA | Quimbara | Celia & Johnny | Vaya | 1974

Tabou Combo De Petion-Ville | Haiti-USA | Respect | Respect … | Mini | 1973

Yerba Buena | Venezuela-Cuba-USA | Bilingual Girl | Island Life | Razor & Tie | 2005

Candelita (José Iglesias) | Cuba-USA | OMG | OMG - Single | Candelita Music | 2024



