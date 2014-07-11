The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
11
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
July 9, 2024, midnight
As a public service to the many Americans who've forgotten that their families too were immigrants, this special 4th of July edition of Global A Go-Go features two hours of great American music made by people who chose to come to the United States
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba | Senegal-USA | Baayi Leen | Routes | Twelve | Eight | 2018
Hailu Mergia | Ethiopia-USA-Australia-Germany | Addis Nat | Lala Belu | Awesome Tapes From Africa | 2018
Angelique Kidjo | Benin-USA | Seen And Not Seen | Remain In Light | Kravenworks | 2018
Ikwunga | Nigeria-USA | Di Bombs | Calabash: Afrobeat Poems, Volume 1 | Rebisi Hut | 2004

Aaron Lebedeff & Alexander Olshanetsky's Orchestra | Belarus-USA | What Can You Mach? S'is America | Kosher Nostra: Jewish Gangsters Greatest Hits | Essay | 1929
Karikatura | Ukraine-USA | Brighton Beach | Live on WRIR 2014-07-11 | 2014
Zgomot | Moldova-USA | Vremyshi | Zgomot | self-released | 2017
Kultur Shock | Bosnia & Herzegovina-Bulgaria-Croatia-Japan-USA | God Is Busy, May I Help You? | We Came To Take Your Jobs Away | Koolarrow | 2006
Gogol Bordello | Ukraine-Russia-China-Ethiopia-Ecuador-Belarus-USA | Immigraniada (We Comin' Rougher) | Trans-Continental Hustle | American | 2010
Golem | USA | Citizen Boris | Citizen Boris | JDub | 2009

Forro In The Dark | Brazil-USA | A Word From The Lawyer | Sandcastle | Nacional | 2017
Banda Magda | Greece-Argentina-Japan-Colombia-USA | Vem Morena | Live on WRIR 2016-09-21 | 2016
Rana Santacruz | Mexico-USA | Por Ahi | Por Ahi | Chicavasco | 2015
M.D. & The Healers | Russia-Ukraine-Lithuania-USA | Backyard | Welcome To Babylon | Rebel Sound | 2017
Mystic Bowie | Jamaica-USA | Pulled Up | Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads | MTMB Entertainment | 2018
Calypso Rose | Trinidad & Tobago-USA | Israel By Bus | Calypso Rose | World Village | 2008

Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca | RD Congo-USA | Habari Yako | Isabela | Mopiato Music | 2007
Celia Cruz & Johnny Pacheco | Cuba-Dominican Republic-USA | Quimbara | Celia & Johnny | Vaya | 1974
Tabou Combo De Petion-Ville | Haiti-USA | Respect | Respect … | Mini | 1973
Yerba Buena | Venezuela-Cuba-USA | Bilingual Girl | Island Life | Razor & Tie | 2005
Candelita (José Iglesias) | Cuba-USA | OMG | OMG - Single | Candelita Music | 2024

02:00:00 1 July 7, 2024
Richmond VA USA
