Notes: Hey Listeners,



OK I am getting my jam grass on tonight. Saw Leftover Salmon and Railroad Earth last night at Maymont Park and had to celebrate that with a show dedicated to new grass, jam grass – whatever you want to call it.



We’ll hear some Leftover Salmon and current jam grass bands as well as explore the roots of the genre. I’ll throw in a helping of local and close with some bands I hadn’t even heard of before. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Leftover Salmon Railroad Highway Leftover Salmon: Live Compass Records

John Hartford Why Do You Do Me Like You Do? (Remastered) The Love Album RCA/Legacy

The Dillards Banjo In the Hollow Back Porch Bluegrass Rhino/Elektra

Dillard & Clark Rocky Top The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark + Through the Morning Through the Night Polydor Associated Labels

J.D. Crowe & The New South Sally Goodin J.D. Crowe & The New South Rounder Records

Old & In the Way I Ain't Broke (But I'm Badly Bent) (Live) Acoustic Archive Series, Vol. 1: That High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Disc

Jerry Garcia, David Grisman & Tony Rice Shady Grove The Pizza Tapes Acoustic Disc

Tony Rice Farewell Blues Tony Rice Rounder

Norman Blake Randall Collins Home in Sulphur Springs Rounder

Nashville West Ode To Billie Joe Nashville West Sierra Briar Records

New Grass Revival Lonesome And A Long Way From Home Too Late To Turn Back Now (Live At The 4th Annual Telluride Bluegrass And Country Festival, Telluride, CO / June 25-26, 1977) Flying Fish

Sam Bush Funk 55 Late As Usual Rounder

Béla Fleck & The Flecktones The Sinister Minister Bela Fleck and the Flecktones Warner Records

Cracker Eurotrash Girl O Cracker Where Art Thou? Cooking Vinyl

Railroad Earth Hard Livin' Amen Corner (Bonus Track Version) SCI Fidelity Records

Vince Herman Any Other Way Enjoy the Ride Lohi Records

Yonder Mountain String Band Dancing in the Moonlight Love. Ain't Love Frog Pad Records

Love Canon Axel F Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 Love Canon

Greensky Bluegrass Time/Breathe Reprise (Live) All Access, Vol. 1 (Live) Big Blue Zoo Records

The Infamous Stringdusters Walking on the Moon Silver Sky Americana Vibes

The String Cheese Incident Born on the Wrong Planet Born on the Wrong Planet SCI Fidelity Records

Leftover Salmon Blue Railroad Train (feat. Billy Strings) Grass Roots Compass Records

Palmyra Rolling Hills Shenandoah 1513593 Records DK

The Hot Seats Texas Gals Leftovers - EP The Hot Seats

Kitchen Dwellers Here We Go (VI) [feat. Lindsay Lou] Seven Devils No Coincidence Records

