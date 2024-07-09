The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
OK I am getting my jam grass on tonight. Saw Leftover Salmon and Railroad Earth last night at Maymont Park and had to celebrate that with a show dedicated to new grass, jam grass – whatever you want to call it.
We’ll hear some Leftover Salmon and current jam grass bands as well as explore the roots of the genre. I’ll throw in a helping of local and close with some bands I hadn’t even heard of before. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Leftover Salmon Railroad Highway Leftover Salmon: Live Compass Records John Hartford Why Do You Do Me Like You Do? (Remastered) The Love Album RCA/Legacy The Dillards Banjo In the Hollow Back Porch Bluegrass Rhino/Elektra Dillard & Clark Rocky Top The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark + Through the Morning Through the Night Polydor Associated Labels J.D. Crowe & The New South Sally Goodin J.D. Crowe & The New South Rounder Records Old & In the Way I Ain't Broke (But I'm Badly Bent) (Live) Acoustic Archive Series, Vol. 1: That High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Disc Jerry Garcia, David Grisman & Tony Rice Shady Grove The Pizza Tapes Acoustic Disc Tony Rice Farewell Blues Tony Rice Rounder Norman Blake Randall Collins Home in Sulphur Springs Rounder Nashville West Ode To Billie Joe Nashville West Sierra Briar Records New Grass Revival Lonesome And A Long Way From Home Too Late To Turn Back Now (Live At The 4th Annual Telluride Bluegrass And Country Festival, Telluride, CO / June 25-26, 1977) Flying Fish Sam Bush Funk 55 Late As Usual Rounder Béla Fleck & The Flecktones The Sinister Minister Bela Fleck and the Flecktones Warner Records Cracker Eurotrash Girl O Cracker Where Art Thou? Cooking Vinyl Railroad Earth Hard Livin' Amen Corner (Bonus Track Version) SCI Fidelity Records Vince Herman Any Other Way Enjoy the Ride Lohi Records Yonder Mountain String Band Dancing in the Moonlight Love. Ain't Love Frog Pad Records Love Canon Axel F Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 Love Canon Greensky Bluegrass Time/Breathe Reprise (Live) All Access, Vol. 1 (Live) Big Blue Zoo Records The Infamous Stringdusters Walking on the Moon Silver Sky Americana Vibes The String Cheese Incident Born on the Wrong Planet Born on the Wrong Planet SCI Fidelity Records Leftover Salmon Blue Railroad Train (feat. Billy Strings) Grass Roots Compass Records Palmyra Rolling Hills Shenandoah 1513593 Records DK The Hot Seats Texas Gals Leftovers - EP The Hot Seats Kitchen Dwellers Here We Go (VI) [feat. Lindsay Lou] Seven Devils No Coincidence Records