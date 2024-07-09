The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
July 9, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

OK I am getting my jam grass on tonight. Saw Leftover Salmon and Railroad Earth last night at Maymont Park and had to celebrate that with a show dedicated to new grass, jam grass – whatever you want to call it.

We’ll hear some Leftover Salmon and current jam grass bands as well as explore the roots of the genre. I’ll throw in a helping of local and close with some bands I hadn’t even heard of before. Keep it tuned here and enjoy!

Leftover Salmon Railroad Highway Leftover Salmon: Live Compass Records
John Hartford Why Do You Do Me Like You Do? (Remastered) The Love Album RCA/Legacy
The Dillards Banjo In the Hollow Back Porch Bluegrass Rhino/Elektra
Dillard & Clark Rocky Top The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard & Clark + Through the Morning Through the Night Polydor Associated Labels
J.D. Crowe & The New South Sally Goodin J.D. Crowe & The New South Rounder Records
Old & In the Way I Ain't Broke (But I'm Badly Bent) (Live) Acoustic Archive Series, Vol. 1: That High Lonesome Sound (Live) Acoustic Disc
Jerry Garcia, David Grisman & Tony Rice Shady Grove The Pizza Tapes Acoustic Disc
Tony Rice Farewell Blues Tony Rice Rounder
Norman Blake Randall Collins Home in Sulphur Springs Rounder
Nashville West Ode To Billie Joe Nashville West Sierra Briar Records
New Grass Revival Lonesome And A Long Way From Home Too Late To Turn Back Now (Live At The 4th Annual Telluride Bluegrass And Country Festival, Telluride, CO / June 25-26, 1977) Flying Fish
Sam Bush Funk 55 Late As Usual Rounder
Béla Fleck & The Flecktones The Sinister Minister Bela Fleck and the Flecktones Warner Records
Cracker Eurotrash Girl O Cracker Where Art Thou? Cooking Vinyl
Railroad Earth Hard Livin' Amen Corner (Bonus Track Version) SCI Fidelity Records
Vince Herman Any Other Way Enjoy the Ride Lohi Records
Yonder Mountain String Band Dancing in the Moonlight Love. Ain't Love Frog Pad Records
Love Canon Axel F Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 Love Canon
Greensky Bluegrass Time/Breathe Reprise (Live) All Access, Vol. 1 (Live) Big Blue Zoo Records
The Infamous Stringdusters Walking on the Moon Silver Sky Americana Vibes
The String Cheese Incident Born on the Wrong Planet Born on the Wrong Planet SCI Fidelity Records
Leftover Salmon Blue Railroad Train (feat. Billy Strings) Grass Roots Compass Records
Palmyra Rolling Hills Shenandoah 1513593 Records DK
The Hot Seats Texas Gals Leftovers - EP The Hot Seats
Kitchen Dwellers Here We Go (VI) [feat. Lindsay Lou] Seven Devils No Coincidence Records

