Summary: Cleo is back in the driver’s seat this week, this time with Discord member Bear Goes Long to explore Bear's journey in trading and personal development that has led to. They delve into the importance of maintaining wellness in order to trade successfully, Bear opens up about his experiences with trauma and attachment issues, and how they have affected his trading journey. They also discuss the unhealthy relationship many people have with money and how it can impact trading decisions, and the power of speaking out loud and using timers and breaks to maintain emotional control while trading. Overall, the conversation highlights the challenges and personal growth that come with being a trader. Bear also shares his method of monitoring his emotional state using biofeedback and heart rate monitoring. The concept of impulse versus intuition is explored, along with the importance of discerning between the two. Bear emphasizes the importance of execution and not letting emotions get in the way, highlighting the challenge of trading and the need for coherence and an optimal strategy. It concludes with a discussion on the role of emotions in trading and the self-discovery journey that trading can be.