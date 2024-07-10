The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Tzeporah Berman
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 10, 2024, midnight
The environmental movement has made something clear: For the health of the planet, humans need to stop using so much fossil fuel. Period. Many efforts to reduce fossil fuel use focus on consumer behavior — CAFE standards, electric vehicle subsidies, and the like are designed to lessen demand for these polluting fuels. Meanwhile, billions upon billions of dollars are being invested right now in new fossil fuel extraction projects across the globe. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with one of the environmental leaders working to stem the supply side of the equation. Today we are speaking with Tzeporah Berman of Stand.earth, and the Fossil Fuel Nonproliferation Treaty Initiative, about the work she and her colleagues are doing to keep fossil fuels in the ground. We examine the current state of pipeline projects in North America, discuss how fossil fuel companies are dealing with slimming profit margins, and look at how changing market realities are affecting the business.
Track: Under Pressure
Artist: Queen/David Bowie
Album: N/A
Label: EMI
Year: 1981

Track: Waste Not Want Not
Artist: The Pretenders
Album: Pretenders II
Label: Sire
Year: 1981

Track: You Shook Me All Night Long
Artist: Bing Ji Ling
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: 2004

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 10, 2024
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 