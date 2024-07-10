The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
AMERICA: Truly a Model—of Depraved Racist Genocide. We Need Revolution, A Radically Different System
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (Co-host, RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Lenny Wolff (the RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
July 10, 2024, midnight
Lenny Wolff with 3 Points on the Trump/Biden Debate. "Did you always have this view of America?" Revolutionary leader Bob Avakian Answers (an excerpt from the 2022 Bob Avakian Interviews on The RNL Show). Sunsara Taylor: 10 Ways the Democrats Have Repeatedly Stabbed Women In the Back When It Comes to Abortion Rights.
Michael Slate - Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor – Guest Host
Henry Carson - Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a musical break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.  

TMSS-240710 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 10, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 