Why Certain Foods are Associated with Racism / Why is Church Still So Segregated?

Subtitle: 07/10/24 - 07/16/24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ramses Ja and Q Ward

Date Published: July 11, 2024, midnight

Summary: Today’s episode we discuss the history of certain foods that have been negatively associated with Black people and the impact that it can have. We share some personal stories and provide some historical context and examples to flesh out the roots of this form of ignorance.

The second half we discuss how segregated churches can be on Sunday mornings. We investigate the roots of this segregation, challenge it, and identify ways race-relations could improve if this were ever remedied.



Notes: Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward. This show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with their communities as well as the general population. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.



