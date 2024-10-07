The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Civic Cipher
07/10/24 - 07/16/24
Weekly Program
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
July 11, 2024, midnight
Today’s episode we discuss the history of certain foods that have been negatively associated with Black people and the impact that it can have. We share some personal stories and provide some historical context and examples to flesh out the roots of this form of ignorance.
The second half we discuss how segregated churches can be on Sunday mornings. We investigate the roots of this segregation, challenge it, and identify ways race-relations could improve if this were ever remedied.
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward. This show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with their communities as well as the general population. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.

FB/Instagram/TikTok: @civiccipher

00:59:00 1 July 11, 2024
Phoenix
