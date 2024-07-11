Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Havana Cuba, France 24, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240712.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- Indian PM Modi has been in Moscow meeting with Putin about boosting trade and a path to peace in Ukraine. Hungarian PM Orban, current president of the EU, has been meeting with Chinese President Xi, discussing ending the fighting in Ukraine- Orban also visited Putin which was heavily criticized by some EU leaders. Members of the Japanese group for the abolition of nuclear weapons pled with their government to take action to influence members of the Non-Proliferation Treaty to implement their obligation under the treaty.



From CUBA- The cost of the current US nuclear weapon development has increased to $160 billion. In NYC 46 climate campaigners were arrested at peaceful protests against increased investments in fossil fuel expansion. Keir Starmer, the new UK PM, is emphasizing the need for a ceasefire in the war on Palestine- Jeremy Corbyn won a seat in Parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.



From FRANCE- A series of Press reviews- first the election in the UK which saw Starmer and the Labour Party sweep for the first time in 14 years. Then several press reviews on the defeat of the National Rally, far-right party in France, by combining the so-called far left coalition with the centrist party of President Macron. The National Rally however ended up winning 140 seats, up from 89, the most of any non coalition party.



From GERMANY- After bombing Palestinian refugees sheltering in tents next to a UN school, killing dozens of civilians, Israel ordered everyone to leave Gaza City.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"War is a place where young people who do not know each other and do not hate each other, kill each other, based on decisions made by old people who know each other and hate each other, but do not kill each other."

-Paul Valery



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net