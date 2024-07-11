Sign up for our weekly e-blast at worldbeatinternational.com and you'll get, among other things, our monthly Top 30 chart which stacks up our favourite tracks for you. This hour we skim off the top 10 from our latest chart and tag on some homegrown global from Ottawa's Dystoh and their take on You've Got The Eyes Of A Stranger and another fresh spin from Sonova's Deep Pockets. The four corners, hard to find on a globe but right at home on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
ShazaLaKazoo - Sol Ibibio Sound Machine - Fire Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 w/ Damien Marley - Dey Angelica Garcia - Color de Dolor The Scimitars - Desert Tales Mdou Moctar - Funeral For Justice CeU - Raiou Manu Chao - Viva Tu DJ Raff - Ancestros La Yergos - Malicia Dystoh - Eyes Of A Stranger Sonova - Deep Pockets CANCON 2 Minutos - La Maquina De Hacer Laiz & The New Love Experience - Carcara Soul Atlas - Walking Through Haccina