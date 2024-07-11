The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 11, 2024, midnight
Sign up for our weekly e-blast at worldbeatinternational.com and you'll get, among other things, our monthly Top 30 chart which stacks up our favourite tracks for you. This hour we skim off the top 10 from our latest chart and tag on some homegrown global from Ottawa's Dystoh and their take on You've Got The Eyes Of A Stranger and another fresh spin from Sonova's Deep Pockets. The four corners, hard to find on a globe but right at home on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
ShazaLaKazoo - Sol
Ibibio Sound Machine - Fire
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 w/ Damien Marley - Dey
Angelica Garcia - Color de Dolor
The Scimitars - Desert Tales
Mdou Moctar - Funeral For Justice
CeU - Raiou
Manu Chao - Viva Tu
DJ Raff - Ancestros
La Yergos - Malicia
Dystoh - Eyes Of A Stranger
Sonova - Deep Pockets CANCON
2 Minutos - La Maquina De Hacer
Laiz & The New Love Experience - Carcara
​Soul Atlas - Walking Through Haccina

59:42

World Beat Canada Radio July 13 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:42 1 July 11, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:42  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 